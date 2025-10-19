Chargers' fantasy football breakouts urged as must-add to lineups for Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts are one of the surprising teams in the NFL this season. They enter Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium with a 5-1 record, lots of momentum and ... no respect?
At least not from some fantasy football experts.
In one of the league's marquee matchups of the weekend, CBS' fantasy football gurus expect the Bolts to easily handle the Colts. Especially on offense.
MORE: NFL insider confirms Chargers aggressive making calls about trade for veteran RB
In its weekly "Start 'Em, Sit 'Em" suggestions, CBS is urging fantasy football owners to start both Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and No. 3 running back Kimani Vidal. He, of course, is seeing increased playing time because of injuries to Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton.
"Herbert snapped out of his three-game slump in Week 6 at Miami with 22.8 Fantasy points." CBS writes. "Prior to that, he scored 16.6 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, but he should continue to play well in Week 7 against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 24.7 Fantasy points.I like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues."
MORE: Chargers favored over NFL-best Colts thanks to optimism about Mack, Alt injury update
In last week's dramatic win over the Dolphins in Miami, Vidal stepped in with 124 yards rushing and a touchdown catch.
"We found out in Week 6 at Miami that Vidal will be the replacement for Omarion Hampton (ankle), and Vidal is worth using as a No. 2 running back or flex in all leagues in Week 7 against the Colts," CBS says. "Vidal should continue in the lead role, and Indianapolis has allowed a running back to score at least 12.4 PPR points in every game this season. He probably won't perform as well as he did against the Dolphins since Miami's defense is abysmal, but this matchup against the Colts is still favorable enough to trust Vidal in all leagues."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers say goodbye to former popular UDFA while activating Mack, Perryman
Chargers latest injury news hints RB room takes yet another hit
Chargers wildly shoved aside for Chiefs in playoff projections
Chargers accused of 'hanging on by thread' in Week 7 power rankings
Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets more bad o-line news before Week 7