Jutta Leerdam’s Stunning Admission After Silver Medal Makes Olympics More Impressive

Jutta Leerdam nearly won a second gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games but happily settled for a silver in the speed skating 500m event. The Dutch superstar and fiancée of boxer and influencer Jake Paul would make that silver even more impressive with her admission afterward.

Leerdam was just a few days removed from winning a gold medal in the women's 1000m event when she put together an impressive skate that barely lost out to Netherlands teammate Femke Kok.

Jutta Leerdam glides to a powerful SILVER medal finish in the women’s 500m. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4xtV1uti6G — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2026

Leerdam ended up being quite the hero in the Milano Cortina Games after a rocky start to her trip to Ital. The 27-year-old seven-time world champion Leerdam caused quite the stir with her private jet flex on the way into Italy, and then was under fire for skipping the Opening Ceremony with the Netherlands and instead posting from bed.

Leerdam had Paul in tears after her gold, and then having an epic reaction to the silver.

Leerdam’s feat even more remarkable

It was a remarkable silver for another reason because Leerdam would admit after she was super sick and didn’t even know she could perform: “What a day, I woke up sick yesterday. I don’t know how I pulled this off, but so happy I did!!! 🤍🥈🥈”

Jutta Leerdam | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

What an Olympics for Leerdam, who is a seven-time world champion but had never gotten an Olympic gold after her silver in the 2022 Beijing Games.

It was also great for her relationship as she and Paul would share many special moments together like this photo of them at breakfast with her medal.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam after she won gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

Paul and Leerdam’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

