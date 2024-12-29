How Jim Harbaugh fixed Justin Herbert
Many questioned how the Los Angeles Chargers' offense would function under Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh's infamous 'run-first' approach was expected to damper expectations on star quarterback Justin Herbert, but that hasn't been the case.
17 weeks into their first season together, Harbaugh and Herbert have helped lead the Chargers to a playoff berth, their first since 2022. Sitting at 11-6 with one week left in the regular season, the Chargers have locked themselves in at the sixth seed in the AFC and now await who they'll be meeting in the Wild Card round.
Herbert has been a major reason as to why the Chargers have gotten to this point. Aside from star rookie Ladd McConkey, they haven't been able to establish a true No.2 threat alongside him. It's also easy to mention that the interior offensive line has done Herbert no favors. Luckily, the tackle duo of Rashawn Slater and rookie Joe Alt have protected Herbert enough to make plays.
Herbert still made things work, despite the unusual circumstances and his first year in a new offensive system. In 483 passing attempts, the Chargers' star has only thrown three interceptions. Herbert's logged 3,524 yards and 21 touchdowns to go along with his low turnover numbers. While Herbert didn't reach the massive touchdown numbers he did from 2020-2021, he did his job perfectly this season.
Harbaugh has to feel great about Herbert's ability going forward.
