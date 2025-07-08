Lakers legend Pau Gasol has touching love note for wife Cat in throwback wedding pic
Pau Gasol celebrated his 6th anniversary with wife Catherine on July 7. He posted the sweetest message and photo for her on his social media.
The former two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA Hall of Famer got married in 2019 in San Francisco, and then had another ceremony back in his home country of Spain later that month.
Pau and his wife have three children together: Elisabet Gianna (named after Gigi Bryant), Max, and Arianna.
Speaking of the Bryants, the Gasols have remained close with his former teammate Kobe’s family following his and Gigi’s tragic deaths in 2020. We’ve seen adorable photos with Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia in matching ski fits on a trip with them, and the kids all together. The Gasols have also been there for Vanessa and her family during hard times like sending Kobe’s widow a touching gift on his and her wedding anniversary.
RELATED: Pau Gasol sends Vanessa Bryant amazing message hugging Kobe after Lakers title
After celebrating his 45th birthday on July 6 where Vanessa sent her “hermano” a heartfelt message along with Natalia’s post for her “uncle,” the day after was his anniversary where Cat posted a memory of their wedding day.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant stuns in green eye-catching dress with mom in Pau Gasol birthday wish
Pau had his own post and wrote, “Happy anniversary my love! I’m so lucky to have my best friend as my life partner. I love you above and beyond, now and forever. ❤️“
Congrats to the Gasols on their anniversary.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit