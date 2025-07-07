The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia has sweet message for ‘Uncle’ Pau Gasol’s birthday

The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and the Bryants have remained close to dad’s former teammate and his family.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant made sure to wish her “Uncle” Pau Gasol a happy birthday for his big 45th on Sunday.

Kobe Bryant’s family has remained super close to his “brother” and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate since Kobe and Gigi’s tragic death in 2020.

Pau Gasol, Vanessa Bryant
March 7, 2023: Pau Gasol embraces Vanessa Bryant during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the NBA. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

We’ve seen Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant sending Pau and Cat Gasol elite Christmas gifts, and spreading Gigi’s love with her signature “Mambacita” Kobe sneakers in an elite box. The Gasols, meanwhile, have made sure Vanessa feels special on tough days like her and Kobe’s anniversary where they sent her a heartwarming gift to her door.

The families have hung out like at a recent winter ski trip where Natalia and Vanessa matched in all-black ski fits while the youngest siblings and Gasol’s kids took adorable photos.

Gasol and Bryant families
The Gasols and the Bryants / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

For Pau’s birthday, Vanessa first shared her own amazing post to her “hermano” with her, Natalia, and Pau all together. Natalia followed it up with her own post on Instagram where she wrote, “Happy Birthday Uncle Pau ❤️ We all love you so so much!” She then shared this adorable photo of the two together.

Pau Gasol and Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

That’s so touching to see.

Pau recently posted a three-word message to Vanessa about always being family.

No doubt Kobe is somewhere smiling seeing that post.

Pau and Kob
Pau and Kobe in 2010 / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

