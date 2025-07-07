Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia has sweet message for ‘Uncle’ Pau Gasol’s birthday
Natalia Bryant made sure to wish her “Uncle” Pau Gasol a happy birthday for his big 45th on Sunday.
Kobe Bryant’s family has remained super close to his “brother” and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate since Kobe and Gigi’s tragic death in 2020.
We’ve seen Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant sending Pau and Cat Gasol elite Christmas gifts, and spreading Gigi’s love with her signature “Mambacita” Kobe sneakers in an elite box. The Gasols, meanwhile, have made sure Vanessa feels special on tough days like her and Kobe’s anniversary where they sent her a heartwarming gift to her door.
The families have hung out like at a recent winter ski trip where Natalia and Vanessa matched in all-black ski fits while the youngest siblings and Gasol’s kids took adorable photos.
For Pau’s birthday, Vanessa first shared her own amazing post to her “hermano” with her, Natalia, and Pau all together. Natalia followed it up with her own post on Instagram where she wrote, “Happy Birthday Uncle Pau ❤️ We all love you so so much!” She then shared this adorable photo of the two together.
That’s so touching to see.
Pau recently posted a three-word message to Vanessa about always being family.
No doubt Kobe is somewhere smiling seeing that post.
