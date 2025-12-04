Lane Kiffin drops clue about daughter Landry's future as Ole Miss student

Lane Kiffin is settling in as the head coach of the LSU Tigers after leaving the Ole Miss Rebels, and it looks like his daughter Landry Kiffin will be joining him and her football star boyfriend Whit Weeks in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of the coach and was the reason he stayed at Ole Miss when Auburn came calling back in 2022. She’s always been a hit on game days with her fits including this year like the all-red Rebels look below.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

She also raised eyebrows this season when she and Whit Weeks launched their relationship the week he was playing dad’s team. She then skipped out on Ole Miss games a few times while rocking custom LSU fits like a head-turning white-tiger one at Alabama.

Whit Weeks/Instagram

Landry also took a shot at angry Ole Miss fans after her dad’s decision, which was a big clue she was likely gone, too.

Lane seemingly dropped the answer from his dog Juice Kiffin’s post that he reposted on his account that stated the beloved yellow labrador is joining him, and brother Knox, and sister Landry in Louisiana.

Can't wait to get down to Baton Rouge with my dad, brother, and sister! pic.twitter.com/IpID3xc1we — Juice Kiffin (@JuiceKiffin) December 3, 2025

It makes total sense with mom Layla and brother Knox joining dad. Can you imagine how much she’d have to endure from the Rebels faithful about her father if she did stay?

Also, she can be with Weeks at LSU all the time. The couple even just jetted off for a baller trip to New York City she also flaunted. Plus, now she has someone to carry her shopping bags for her, too.

Whit Weeks | Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry was working on a degree in real estate from Ole Miss. What will she take up at LSU?

Expect to see more of this from Landry in Death Valley next season as a student there.

Landry Kiffin (right) | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

