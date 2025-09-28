Landry Kiffin has 3-word caption LSU boyfriend Whit Weeks might not like
It was quite the week for Landry Kiffin and her Ole Miss Rebels football coach dad Lane Kiffin. After the big win over the LSU Tigers, Landry, who hard launched her relationship with Tigers star Whit Weeks the week of the game, had a post on Sunday her new boyfriend might not like.
Earlier in the week, Landry, 20, posted a “happy” caption on Instagram with this photo of her and Weeks that he’d repost and tag her.
She’d then take to TikTok and show she drove 5 hours in the wee hours of the morning to go surprise Weeks.
All week Lane insisted Landry’s loyalties were with him and Ole Miss, but on game day she showed off being in an LSU T-shirt and a custom No. 40 Weeks minidress.
Right before kickoff, however, she altered her fit and posed with dad on the field, and then had a joyous dance and a hug with him after No. 13 Ole Miss knocked of No. 4 LSU at home, 24-19.
Landry would continue to revel in the victory the next day with photos and the caption “the best weekend.”
Weeks definitely wouldn’t agree. He was even seen vomiting on the field in the middle of the game.
Lane would also troll him after the game:
In the end, it was a good weekend for the Kiffins after a strange week.
