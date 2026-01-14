Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry causes stir flexing Ole Miss fit for Knox’s birthday

Landry Kiffin raised a lot of eyebrows during the Ole Miss Rebels season and dad Lane Kiffin’s departure to the LSU Tigers.

The season for the Rebels is now over after two College Football Playoff wins without Lane — that made him a lot of money — and he congratulated them with a heartbroken post after their loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

During a soap opera season, Landry contributed by hard launching her relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks the week he was playing Ole Miss.

Landry and Whit Weeks | Whit Weeks/Instagram

She then was seen at LSU games during the season rocking Tigers gear like below.

Landry Kiffin (right) | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

She even took a shot at angry Ole Miss fans after dad spurned them to head to LSU, and was at the press conference announcing his arrival in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

When she did attend Ole Miss games during the season Landry was always a game-day hit like her whiteout look while posing with mom Layla Kiffin, and this stunner for the Oklahoma game.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Now, for Knox’s 17th birthday, Landry showed off another Ole Miss stunner while posing with Knox in full Rebels gear.

Knox and Landry | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Ole Miss did lose that game by the way, so while that was a good memory the game itself wasn’t for dad.

Whether it’s at Ole Miss or LSU, Landry is going to rock her fits.

Is Landry transferring to LSU?

It’s hard to imagine her staying and not following dad with all the backlash she’d face on campus.

Also, Weeks announced his returned for another season at LSU while he was on vacation with Landry, and likely that relationship will factor in her decision to move.

Plus, mom Layla and brother Knox are going with dad.

With posts like these, it’s hard to see her staying at Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin/Instagram

