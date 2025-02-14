Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife Holly posts hilarious Valentine’s Day card for him
While the Detroit Lions playoff game didn’t go Dan Campbell and the team’s way, he at least has wife Holly’s sense of humor to help him recover.
Holly was a bright spot for the team all season with her funny insights into the coach’s daily life like his Starbucks order with his tiny dog, and the tiny truck he drives, and what his hair looks like without a hat on for date night.
She also crushed her fits like her unique all-black look that went viral for the regular season finale, and her Queen of the North “Game of Thrones” stunner.
While Holly was heartbroken after Detroit’s playoff loss to the Washington Commanders on her 50th birthday celebration, she’s in good spirits for Valentine’s Day and sent her coach husband a hilarious card, saying “I’d go for it on 4th for you,” and “Happy Valentine’s Day 💙💙💙.”
Dan, of course, is known for going for it on fourth down — something that cost him in the 2024 NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.
The couple has been married since 2005 and has a son, Cody, who looks just like dad, and daughter Piper.
With a sense of humor and looks like Holly has, she’s certainly quite the catch for Dan.
