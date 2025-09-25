The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne has relatable agonized face at bf Paul Skenes' final start of season

The model and influencer was suffering through her boyfriend Paul Skenes' last start of the season for the Pittsburgh Pirates after a historic MLB season.

Matthew Graham

May 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne cheers during the second inning between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
May 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne cheers during the second inning between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Livvy Dunne might live like a rock star as a model and influencer, but tonight, the 22 year old felt just like one of us as a diehard baseball fan.

The former NIL superstar and multi-millionaire was at Great American Ball Park to watch her longtime boyfriend Paul Skenes have one last dominating performance for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 4-3 win against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing six scoreless innings and striking out seven to cap off a truly history MLB season for the 23-year-old flame-throwing ace.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne drops jaws in custom Paul Skenes boots at his shocking bad outing

Livvy Dunne
Former gymnast Livvy Dunne on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. May 03, 2025 / Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dunne was suffering through every pitch with an agonized face that was caught on-camera as naturally she had to capture him pitching with her smartphone.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne stands out in pink pajamas at Pirates WAGs party

In her defense, it was a tense moment as Skenes had gotten little run support, like the entire season, and was only up 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning with a runner on third and two outs. Skenes got out of the jam and became the only pitcher ever to finish a season with 200+ strikeouts and an ERA below 2.00 not to have a winning record.

But then again, winning records for starting pitchers are an archaic stat and finished with an amazing WHIP of 0.95 and is the Cy Young winner favorite.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes baller new NYC apartment in shoestring tank-top selfie

Dunne used to be the bigger name of the sports power couple, and while the former LSU gymnast is still having big-time success as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model and big brand ambassador, Skenes might now have taken that crown.

Dunne took to her Instagram Stories, writing lovingly about the former LSU College World Series winner, where the two met while at Baton Rouge, "best szn I did ever see."

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Too bad it was for the lousy Pirates.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight

Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win

Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit

Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game

Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships