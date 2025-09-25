Livvy Dunne has relatable agonized face at bf Paul Skenes' final start of season
Livvy Dunne might live like a rock star as a model and influencer, but tonight, the 22 year old felt just like one of us as a diehard baseball fan.
The former NIL superstar and multi-millionaire was at Great American Ball Park to watch her longtime boyfriend Paul Skenes have one last dominating performance for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 4-3 win against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing six scoreless innings and striking out seven to cap off a truly history MLB season for the 23-year-old flame-throwing ace.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne drops jaws in custom Paul Skenes boots at his shocking bad outing
Dunne was suffering through every pitch with an agonized face that was caught on-camera as naturally she had to capture him pitching with her smartphone.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stands out in pink pajamas at Pirates WAGs party
In her defense, it was a tense moment as Skenes had gotten little run support, like the entire season, and was only up 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning with a runner on third and two outs. Skenes got out of the jam and became the only pitcher ever to finish a season with 200+ strikeouts and an ERA below 2.00 not to have a winning record.
But then again, winning records for starting pitchers are an archaic stat and finished with an amazing WHIP of 0.95 and is the Cy Young winner favorite.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes baller new NYC apartment in shoestring tank-top selfie
Dunne used to be the bigger name of the sports power couple, and while the former LSU gymnast is still having big-time success as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model and big brand ambassador, Skenes might now have taken that crown.
Dunne took to her Instagram Stories, writing lovingly about the former LSU College World Series winner, where the two met while at Baton Rouge, "best szn I did ever see."
Too bad it was for the lousy Pirates.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career