Livvy Dunne shares intimate Paul Skenes moment flaunting backless gown stunner
Saturday night was a big one for Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, and he shared it with his girlfriend Livvy Dunne.
Skenes finally received his National League Rookie of the Year award at a banquet in New York City where the viral LSU gymnast Dunne was be his side — even upstaging him in her low-cut blue dress.
The couple has been together since Skenes pitched at LSU in 2023 before he was drafted No. 1 overall to the Pirates and had his amazing rookie season. They have been inseparable since the MLB offseason started with Skenes around for her graduation with an elite gift, the holidays, and at her gymnastics meets where he captured the perfect angle of her double backflip move.
Before Saturday’s BWAA Awards Dinner in NYC, Dunne, 22, showed an intimate moment helping Skenes with his collar while showing off the backside of her stunning dress.
What an amazing moment Dunne shared.
Dunne is soaking up all the time she can with Skenes, 22, before pitchers report back to the team in February. She even made him a sappy Valentine’s Day-worthy on TikTok.
What a moment for Skenes even if Dunne outshined him with yet another stunning fit.
