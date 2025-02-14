The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paul Skenes posts iconic kiss for Livvy Dunne that has nothing to do with him

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace has had many moments recently with his LSU gymnast girlfriend, but for Valentine’s Day he didn’t include himself in the picture.

Matt Ryan

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes had to report with pitchers and catchers back to the Pittsburgh Pirates after an amazing offseason spent with girlfriend and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne. While away, he sent her a special Valentine’s Day post on social media.

Skenes and Dunne, both 22, have been together since 2023 when he pitched at LSU. They’ve been pretty much inseparable since.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes/Instagram

The National League Rookie of the Year and Dunne had some special times together like when Skenes tried gymnastics and got his every move rated by Dunne, or the time she upstaged his MLB banquet awards night in New York City in her low-cut blue dress, or this past Super Bowl weekend where he towered over her while she was in Daisy Dukes. Skenes also shared a special private jet moment holding the tiny Dunne in his arms for the ultimate flex.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in white leather miniskirt, knee-high black boots selfie

On Friday, Skenes posted on Instagram, “my valentine @livvydunne ❤️.” Well he’s a man a few words, but he did post a kissing picture of Livvy.

Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes/Instagram

Well, it’s not a kiss with him. Livvy posted plenty of sweet moments of them together over their past few months of hanging out.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne reveals stunning abs in crop-top, shorts ‘dog walking’ fit

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/TikTok
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Dunne and the Lady Tigers have a big Valentines Day as No. 2 LSU takes on No. 1 Oklahoma. No doubt Skenes, will be watching and rooting on his valentine Livvy.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates

Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show

Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit

Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike

Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships