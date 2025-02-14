Paul Skenes posts iconic kiss for Livvy Dunne that has nothing to do with him
Paul Skenes had to report with pitchers and catchers back to the Pittsburgh Pirates after an amazing offseason spent with girlfriend and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne. While away, he sent her a special Valentine’s Day post on social media.
Skenes and Dunne, both 22, have been together since 2023 when he pitched at LSU. They’ve been pretty much inseparable since.
The National League Rookie of the Year and Dunne had some special times together like when Skenes tried gymnastics and got his every move rated by Dunne, or the time she upstaged his MLB banquet awards night in New York City in her low-cut blue dress, or this past Super Bowl weekend where he towered over her while she was in Daisy Dukes. Skenes also shared a special private jet moment holding the tiny Dunne in his arms for the ultimate flex.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in white leather miniskirt, knee-high black boots selfie
On Friday, Skenes posted on Instagram, “my valentine @livvydunne ❤️.” Well he’s a man a few words, but he did post a kissing picture of Livvy.
Well, it’s not a kiss with him. Livvy posted plenty of sweet moments of them together over their past few months of hanging out.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne reveals stunning abs in crop-top, shorts ‘dog walking’ fit
Dunne and the Lady Tigers have a big Valentines Day as No. 2 LSU takes on No. 1 Oklahoma. No doubt Skenes, will be watching and rooting on his valentine Livvy.
