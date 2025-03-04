Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz drops sizzling denim crop top to continue Mardi Gras party
Julz Dunne is enjoying Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The older sister of Livvy Dunne and former LSU student joined Endymion Grand Marshal Livvy atop a next-level float to throw out beads in a stunning green gown. The two would later link up with Katy Perry at a concert, and even mom Kat Dunne got in on the fun, wowing with her fit.
Julz has been partying her way through the week of festivities as shown through her social media. She crushed a sheer, ab-revealing fit over the weekend, and then dropped this all-denim crop-top stunner on Snapchat.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares stunning sparkly miniskirt fit Mardi Gras revelers never saw
RELATED: Livvy Dunne has two-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotard sparklers
With Fat Tuesday here, no doubt we will see more from Julz on social media.
Livvy, meanwhile, continues to rehab a sore knee that has kept her out of the Lady Tigers lineup for the last month. With a big meet Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center vs. the Georgia Bulldogs it remains to be seen if she will participate.
If she does, big sister will likely be there in one of her stunning fits like her gold cowgirl LSU look that upstaged Livvy’s performance.
For now, Julz continues to get her Mardi Gras on in some fire looks.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor