Max Scherzer's wife Erica is all smiles before Game 7 with Blue Jays WAGs
Max Scherzer and his wife Erica have been here before.
While the Toronto Blue Jays face an insane amount of pressure trying to win their first World Series since back-to-back crowns, with the second coming in 1993, their eight-time All-Star, Game 7 starter has been here before.
The 41-year-old two-time World Series champion Scherzer was on the mound the last time the World Series went to the winner-take-all last game with the Washington Nationals in 2019 against the Houston Astros, and he's now the oldest pitcher to ever start a do-or-die decider. Oh, and it's against Shohei Ohtani. No big deal.
His wife Erica is trying to send good vibes his way, reposting an all smiles photo with her Blue Jays WAGs buddies first shared by Emily Little, relief pitcher Brendon Little's wife. Also in the photo is Charlise Springer, of course Blue Jays hero George Springer's wife, who dramatically got the Blue Jays to the World Series with his three-run home run in Game 7 of the ALCS.
Mrs. Little had the most cup half-full spin possible after the Blue Jays' devastating Game 6 loss, writing, "Thank God we went to game 7[.] that's one more game I get to spend with my girls!!!"
Mrs. Scherzer is in the middle on the bottom row, and she simply added a Blue Jays appropriate blue heart.
Scherzer, who also won a title with the Texas Rangers in 2023, and played for the Dodgers in 2021, is known for his insane intensity, but it seems like Erica is the positive energy counter for him and their four children — daughters Brooklyn (born 2017), Kacey (born 2019), and Nikki (born 2023), and son Derek (born 2021).
The Dodgers are looking to go back-to-back, trying to be the first team to do it since the New York Yankees in 2000, who had a three-peat, and of course, lost to the Dodgers last season.
Standing in their way is the wily veteran, with his good-vibes wife there to support him along with her fellow Blue Jays WAGs.
If Toronto pulls it off, Scherzer will have a huge smile to match his wife and children. And all of Canada will rejoice.
