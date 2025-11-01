Everything on the Line: History Awaits in World Series Game 7
This World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers has been one for the ages as this has been stretched to a game seven, the first one of the Fall Classic since 2019. No matter who wins tonight, this was a historic performance from both sides and either could be etched into the history books with a win.
The Blue Jays are trying to win their first title in over three decades while the Dodgers are trying to be the first team since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees to win back-to-back World Series. The home team has not won a winner-take-all game seven in this series since 2011 when the Saint Louis Cardinals overthrew the Texas Rangers.
If the Dodgers end up taking this series tonight it will be a beautiful send off for future Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw as he is stepping off of the field for the final time. The 37-year-old made his debut back in 2008 and this would be his third title with the team, while Mookie Betts would be looking at his fourth ring.
Blue Jays Trying to Rewrite History
The Blue Jays have a piece of World Series history on their side. Game five victors have taken home the title 67% of the time, but there is also the piece that goes against them. Home-field advantage has not worked in the past, and it would be the first time in nearly 15 years that the home team has won game seven.
However, the Jays have a lot on their side to rewrite the script surrounding game seven, and that starts on the pitching mound. It will be a battle between Max Scherzer and Shohei Ohtani. The last winner-take-all matchup was with Scherzer on the mound for the Washington Nationals and he led the team to a 6-2 victory in 2019.
Scherzer has the offense of a lifetime backing him, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is having arguably the best postseason performance in MLB history. He sits across the top of the leaderboard in nearly every category.
- 28 Total Hits (first)
- 4 Doubles (tied for fourth)
- 8 Home Runs (tied for first)
- 15 RBI (first)
- 13 Drawn Walks (second)
- .412 Batting Average (first, minimum 35 plate appearances)
- .506 On-Base Percentage (first)
- .824 Slugging Percentage (first)
- 1.330 OPS (first)
This series is going to go down as one of the best fans have ever seen, with records broken, the 18-inning masterpiece, and the chaos that ended game six and sent it to seven. Now, it is time to see who will end up on the right side of history.