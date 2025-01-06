Megan Thee Stallion's NBA boyfriend denies scandalous cheating allegations
Celebrity and professional athlete dating in a social media world is wild. Just ask Torrey Craig.
Who's Torrey Craig you ask? Fair question. He's an NBA player for the Chicago Bulls with a pedestrian season line of 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. You might better know Stallion's WNBA bestie Angel Reese, with the two hanging often and sharing bff gifts with one another.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion grinds Angel Reese seductively at Halloween parties
What makes him famous is that he's dating rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion, having been discovered publicly on social media as an official couple last Augus. And just a couple of weeks ago, the 29-year-old global superstar singer sat courtside at a Bulls game, getting rizzed up by Benny the Bull.
Well now an OnlyFans model Jasmine Elizabeth has accused him of dating both of them in the same timeframe. It's all rather scandalous with alleged screengrabs of text messages from both sides that PageSix has gone through in great detail.
Yesterday, Craig, 34, denied the allegations, writing on his Instagram stories, “Ain no way ppl want clout that bad 😂😂😂.” He also seems to claim the text messages she produced are fabricated.
RELATED: Ciara, Russell Wilson crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
So far, Megan Thee Stallion has remained silent on the matter.
To be fair to Craig, dating a big-time celebrity like Megan is about the only way he'll get in the headlines, since he's been inactive the last two games and has as season of mostly "Did Not Play."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
America’s gals: Cowboys cheerleaders Sophy Laufer, Kylie Dickson sizzle in rare unis
Mat master: Livvy Dunne crushes beam for LSU gymnastics opener with bf watching
Quiet on set: Molly Qerim’s purple blouse outshines Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’
One Pride: Lions’ Dan Campbell gets pizza delivered with perfect Vikings message