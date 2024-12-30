Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia gets goofy in bumble bee top, shorts for 2024 memories
Natalia Bryant, oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, has had quite the year with her fashion choices.
The 21-year-old who looks just like mom Vanessa crushed this year with her USC sorority look, and her sizzling shoestring tank top, as well as her smooth dance moves while wearing some jeans and Chucks. Not to mention, her naughty Halloween costume slay as a seductive ringmaster.
When she’s not crushing her looks, Natalia is going to USC as a film major, and when she’s not doing that, she’s using her tall frame that towers over mom for her modeling career.
With 2024 coming to a close, Natalia took to her TikTok to share her favorite looks for each month of the year. One that stood out was her goofy “bumble bee” top with the black shorts from February.
She’s even got the matching yellow and black purse, and a fun look on her face.
Here’s a look at each month and what Natalia chose to remember.
While it’s been a great year for Natalia, it’s also been tough during the holidays as it’s nearing the fifth-year anniversary of the death of her dad and her sister, Gianna. On Christmas Eve, Natalia shared a tearjerking video of Kobe singing a Christmas song.
Natalia has grown up so fast as looks like these show. No doubt dad Kobe would be proud.
