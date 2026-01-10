Warriors Get Great News from Latest Michael Porter Jr. Report

It hasn't been clear if the Brooklyn Nets are actually going to trade Michael Porter Jr. before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. There's no doubt he's increased his trade value immensely, but he's played so well that they could be thinking about keeping him and extending his contract so he can be part of their long-term plans.

The latest report makes it clear the Nets have a different plan.

The Athletic's John Hollinger reported "one trusted league source" told him Porter is "a lock to move by the deadline so the Nets can sell high on his career year."

Porter is the Warriors' top trade target now that Trey Murphy III is reportedly staying put.

What the Nets Want for Porter

Of course the Nets will want high-value draft capital for Porter. But if two teams have similar draft-capital offers, what could be the tipping point that makes Brooklyn choose one package over the other?

Hollinger suggested the Nets could be after Ja Morant, and he used this logic to explain.

"Brooklyn owes a pick swap to Houston in 2027 and thus has no incentive to tank next season. They need some players."

The Warriors don't have anything like Morant to offer Brooklyn, but the Nets' potential interest in an expensive player like Morant isn't necessarily a deal-breaker for Golden State.

It just increases the likelihood that the Warriors will need a third team to land Porter.

I suggested here that the Chicago Bulls could essentially trade Coby White to the Nets for a lower-value first-round pick and Jonathan Kuminga. White isn't expensive yet, but he would be if the Nets sign him to a free-agent contract this offseason.

Before the report that the Pelicans aren't trading Zion Williamson, I also suggested they could trade Williamson to the Nets, which would mean the Pels would get the Warriors' package of Kuminga, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield. This is the exact same logic that Hollinger used to describe why the Nets might want Morant. Brooklyn could take on Williamson with the hope he rehabilitates his trade value or even just helps the team have a good 2026-27 season because it doesn't control its 2027 first-round pick.

Warriors Should Be a Realistic Landing Spot for Porter

As long as the Nets are serious about trading Porter, the Warriors will have a good shot to get him.

I wrote that the Warriors are the most likely suitor to land him because their picks will be more valuable than those of most of the other suitors. The Warriors are likely to have a major age-related decline following the 2026-27 season, so any Golden State first-round pick the Nets get from 2028 to 2032 would be one of the most valuable assets in the league.

Porter is the hottest name on the market, which makes sense considering he's averaging 25.9 points per game on 49.0 percent shooting and 39.7 percent from three.

There will likely be a bidding war that forces the Warriors to trade higher-value draft capital than they want.

It'll be up to Joe Lacob and the Golden State front office to decide if Porter is worth that.