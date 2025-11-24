Myles Garrett breaks yet another franchise record for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns managed their third win of the season last Sunday, a 24-10 showdown on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, with Shedeur Sanders making his first career start at quarterback.

But while the new look offense was commanding all the headlines, it was the defensive effort leading the way, once again, for Cleveland.

And at the forefront, a record-breaking performance by defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett tallied three sacks on Raiders’ quarterback Geno Smith, elevating his season total to 18.0 and establishing a new single-season record for the Browns, despite there still being six games to be played.

The previous season record was 16.0, achieved twice by Garrett himself, in 2021 and 2022. The former Texas A&M star now owns seven out of the Top-10 single-season sack performances in Browns’ history.

Garrett’s monumental effort for Week 12 was part of a 10 sack performance by the defense that buried the Raiders offense, contributing to some in-season changes on Las Vegas’ staff.

For context, consider that Garrett’s already the franchise’s career leader with 120.5 sacks, clearing the team’s second best -- Bill Glass -- by 43. Among players on the active roster, newly extended Alex Wright comes in a very distant second behind Garrett with just 9.0.

Next up could be an even bigger accomplishment, as Garrett needs five sacks over the last six games to break the NFL’s single-season record of 22.5, set originally by the Giants’ Michael Strahan in 2001 and tied in 2021 by Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt. That would require an average of less than a sack per game, for a player who’s recorded 13 sacks in his last four outings.

Garrett’s performance against the Raiders is also his third best game in terms of sack output this season, following a four-sack game against Baltimore in Week 11, and a five sack showing against New England in Week 8.

Garrett, a former first overall draft pick in 2017, hasn’t been able to secure Defensive Player of the Week honors this season, despite being nominated twice. However, he stands as the overwhelming betting favorite to take home the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, with lines ranging from -800 to -1100 in most sportsbooks. Should he win it, it would be his second DPOY Award, after receiving it in 2023.

While the quarterback position has been hogging up all the attention in Cleveland during the 2025 campaign for all the wrong reasons, Garrett -- who’s been the team’s best player all season long -- has been leading a defensive unit that’s placed second in the NFL in sacks (42), fifth in yards per play allowed (4.7), third in rushing touchdowns allowed (five), and fifth in yards after catch allowed (897), among other notable stats.