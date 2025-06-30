The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas crushes 'Love Island' dance in miniskirt, crop top revealing ribs tattoo

The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star and her fiancé Spencer McManes dance to “Nicolandria” vibes.

Gabby Thomas (USA) celebrates after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium.
Gabby Thomas (USA) celebrates after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Love Island continues to capture audiences all over including track star Gabby Thomas and her fiancé Spencer McManes. The couple honored “Nicolandria” with a dance while Thomas wowed in an eye-catching fit.

The 28-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist has been dancing a lot lately like her casual look dancing in the bathroom, and celebrating Coco Gauff’s win at the French Open while grooving with her dog, and busting a move after winning $100k.

Thomas also has been crushing a ton of fits recently like her cowgirl look for a date night with McManes, her MLB team fit for a first pitch that she of course crushed, and most recently revealing a dramatic new hairstyle.

RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas turns track practice into fun dance duo session

Gabby Thomas/Instagram

While Love Island Season 7 fans have been blowing up social media about Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen and their relationship, or “Nicolandria” as the couple is known, Thomas and McManes did a dance in their honor on TikTok while Thomas rocked the crop top and white miniskirt combo, while showing off her ribs tattoo.

Gabby Thomas/TikTok

RELATED: Gabby Thomas crushes fiancé Spencer with polka-dot dress in rare date pics

Gabby Thomas/TikTok

It’s unclear exactly what it says, but we will keep investigating.

Thomas and McManes certainly love to dance and have fun together, and apparently watch them some Love Island as well.

Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

