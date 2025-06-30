Gabby Thomas crushes 'Love Island' dance in miniskirt, crop top revealing ribs tattoo
Love Island continues to capture audiences all over including track star Gabby Thomas and her fiancé Spencer McManes. The couple honored “Nicolandria” with a dance while Thomas wowed in an eye-catching fit.
The 28-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist has been dancing a lot lately like her casual look dancing in the bathroom, and celebrating Coco Gauff’s win at the French Open while grooving with her dog, and busting a move after winning $100k.
Thomas also has been crushing a ton of fits recently like her cowgirl look for a date night with McManes, her MLB team fit for a first pitch that she of course crushed, and most recently revealing a dramatic new hairstyle.
While Love Island Season 7 fans have been blowing up social media about Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen and their relationship, or “Nicolandria” as the couple is known, Thomas and McManes did a dance in their honor on TikTok while Thomas rocked the crop top and white miniskirt combo, while showing off her ribs tattoo.
It’s unclear exactly what it says, but we will keep investigating.
Thomas and McManes certainly love to dance and have fun together, and apparently watch them some Love Island as well.
