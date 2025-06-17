The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lip-syncing Gabby Thomas flexes casual workout fit dancing in her bathroom

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter has fun getting ready in the morning for track practice.

Matt Ryan

Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas loves to dance no matter what. Her latest video shows off a bathroom dance before track practice.

The 28-year-old Thomas sprinted her way to three gold medals in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, and then had an epic offseason that included going on ESPN’s College GameDay in a fire Texas Longhorns fit, being the Grand Marshal for the New York City Marathon, getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes, and even posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas turns heads in dress with cowboy boots for date night

Gabby Thomas
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

She’s also been showing off her dance moves like a spicy beach dance in a bikini with McManes, and another silly one while showing off the giant rock he got her, and busting a move on the podium after winning $100k in the first-ever Grand Slam Track meet in Jamaica, and recently with her dog Rico Thee Pug celebrating Coco Gauff’s French Open win. She even turned practice into a dance session as seen in a duo video with another athlete.

Thomas took to TikTok to show off even more dancing — this time while getting ready for practice in the bathroom. She captioned it, “Me every day before practice 😂“ as she hit the moves doing her hair and lip-syncing to Ravyn Lenae “Love Me Not” song.

RELATED: Gabby Thomas rocks winning spider-web track fit despite Grand Slam loss

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok

Thomas has said she wants to try and compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles where she hopes to be dancing after another gold medal. She’s dancing in life right now no matter what.

Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes
Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion