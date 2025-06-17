Lip-syncing Gabby Thomas flexes casual workout fit dancing in her bathroom
Gabby Thomas loves to dance no matter what. Her latest video shows off a bathroom dance before track practice.
The 28-year-old Thomas sprinted her way to three gold medals in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, and then had an epic offseason that included going on ESPN’s College GameDay in a fire Texas Longhorns fit, being the Grand Marshal for the New York City Marathon, getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes, and even posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
She’s also been showing off her dance moves like a spicy beach dance in a bikini with McManes, and another silly one while showing off the giant rock he got her, and busting a move on the podium after winning $100k in the first-ever Grand Slam Track meet in Jamaica, and recently with her dog Rico Thee Pug celebrating Coco Gauff’s French Open win. She even turned practice into a dance session as seen in a duo video with another athlete.
Thomas took to TikTok to show off even more dancing — this time while getting ready for practice in the bathroom. She captioned it, “Me every day before practice 😂“ as she hit the moves doing her hair and lip-syncing to Ravyn Lenae “Love Me Not” song.
Thomas has said she wants to try and compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles where she hopes to be dancing after another gold medal. She’s dancing in life right now no matter what.
