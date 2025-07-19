Azzi Fudd slays sparkly crop top without Paige Bueckers in WNBA All-Star selfie
Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers are in the same town and not hanging out.
Now that the UConn Huskies besties are officially official after the Dallas Wings rookie sensation fully revealed her fellow Gatorade national player of the year is also her girlfriend on the WNBA orange carpet, Fudd also descended on Indianapolis for WNBA All-Star Game weekend.
The NCCA champion is promoting her brand new podcast and personal brand while she can still make NIL millions, which is estimated to be worth $779,000 currently.
The couple is also having their own "Zoolander" fashion runway showdown, with Fudd matching Bueckers' wild fit when hard launching their relationship on Friday night with a sparkly spaghetti-strap crop top and matching pants.
We know Fudd is on fire, but maybe chill with the sunglasses at night look, always a pet peeve of The Athlete Lifestyle On SI.
"Obsessed with this bag @honorthegift," the 22-year-old NCAA tourney Most Outstanding Player captioned her Instagram Stories post, which is NBA star Russell Westbrook's fashion line.
Bueckers, 23, was either busy with prior obligations, or getting an early night's rest for the actual WNBA All-Star Game tomorrow.
In the meantime, Bueckers' girlfriend is having a good time in Indy without her making that NIL bank.
UPDATE: Bueckers was at the Wasserman Basketball WNBA All-Star weekend party with another over-the-top fit.
