The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Azzi Fudd slays sparkly crop top without Paige Bueckers in WNBA All-Star selfie

Now that the UConn besties are officially a couple, the dynamic duo is still smartly building their own personas apart. Fudd slayed her fit without Bueckers.

Matthew Graham

Icon Sportswire
In this story:

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers are in the same town and not hanging out.

Now that the UConn Huskies besties are officially official after the Dallas Wings rookie sensation fully revealed her fellow Gatorade national player of the year is also her girlfriend on the WNBA orange carpet, Fudd also descended on Indianapolis for WNBA All-Star Game weekend.

RELATED: Paige Bueckers reacts to girlfriend Azzi Fudd's sizzling ESPYs dress after Wings game

Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

The NCCA champion is promoting her brand new podcast and personal brand while she can still make NIL millions, which is estimated to be worth $779,000 currently.

RELATED: Paige Bueckers gets cozy with Azzi Fudd in cute mirror selfie 'Thank you God' post

The couple is also having their own "Zoolander" fashion runway showdown, with Fudd matching Bueckers' wild fit when hard launching their relationship on Friday night with a sparkly spaghetti-strap crop top and matching pants.

Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

We know Fudd is on fire, but maybe chill with the sunglasses at night look, always a pet peeve of The Athlete Lifestyle On SI.

"Obsessed with this bag @honorthegift," the 22-year-old NCAA tourney Most Outstanding Player captioned her Instagram Stories post, which is NBA star Russell Westbrook's fashion line.

Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bueckers, 23, was either busy with prior obligations, or getting an early night's rest for the actual WNBA All-Star Game tomorrow.

In the meantime, Bueckers' girlfriend is having a good time in Indy without her making that NIL bank.

UPDATE: Bueckers was at the Wasserman Basketball WNBA All-Star weekend party with another over-the-top fit.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd
Paige Bueckers/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph

Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video

Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad

Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look

Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion