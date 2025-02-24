Steelers QB Russell Wilson flaunts private-jet lifestyle for kids and their dog
Ciara and Russell Wilson have a combined net worth of over $200 million. They can afford to take the whole family aboard baller private jets to anywhere they want or need to go. Wilson just gave a glimpse of that jet life in his latest Instagram post.
The singer and her Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback man lead busy lives and as such are constantly on the go. We’ve seen Ciara have a furry black matching fit to a private plane for a Steelers game during the season, and then being adorably sacked by all her kids while in the air in their football gear.
Ciara, 39, and her daughters Sienna Princess, 7, and baby Amora, 1, jumped on the jet to see dad, 36, play in his 10th Pro Bowl where mom crushed her Wilson cheerleader outfit matching her daughter as the two shared an adorable dance. Dad and mom then jetted off to New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl weekend where Ciara crushed Wilson in a stunning leather miniskirt and corset top at a party.
In his latest Instagram post, Wilson wrote, “Forever ♾️ R.C.F.S.W.A God’s Grace.” The initials stand for Russ, Ciara, Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora to complete the whole family. Among many pictures including the above Ciara and Amora shower one, was their son Future, 10, Sienna, and their giant dog comfortably aboard the private plane in what looks like an amazing way to fly.
That’s the baller life Ciara and Russ can afford, and the kids and the dog are living it up.
