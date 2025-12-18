Steph Curry Sends Message to Klay Thompson That Could Lead to Reunion

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson spent 13 years together as one of the best backcourts in NBA history, but their partnership ended when Thompson went to Dallas during the 2024 offseason.

In an ESPN story co-written by Anthony Slater and Tim MacMahon, Curry made it known how he still feels about Thompson not being a Warrior.

"I wish he was still here," Curry said.

Curry was asked about a reunion one day, and this was his response.

"It would be unbelievable. If that time comes and that conversation is had, of course I'm calling him and saying, 'We want you back.' And hopefully that would be a welcome message to him. But as we stand right now, that does seem like a far distant reality. But so did him leaving."

Thompson was also asked about about a potential final season or two with the Warriors.

"I don't know," Thompson said. "That's a long ways away, man. That's a lot of basketball to be had. I don't know what the future holds."

A source told Slater and Thompson that a reunion could eventually happen because "there's no one that carries more weight with Klay than Steph."

But both are downplaying the idea that it would happen this season.

What a Thompson Trade Would Look Like

The Warriors will likely set their sights on a more dynamic scorer than the 35-year-old Thompson is now, but it's possible the trade market for such players runs dry. If so, the Warriors might pivot to a targeting Thompson and Daniel Gafford from the Mavericks.

Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Thompson and Gafford works perfectly on the money side of things.

The Mavs might have interest in Kuminga as they pivot to more of a long-term rebuild with Cooper Flagg.

Gafford would likely start at center for the Warriors. In just 22.3 minutes, he's averaging 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

Thompson is shooting just 37 percent from the floor and averaging a career-low 11.1 points per game. But even though he's struggling this season, he's still shooting a respectable 36.1 percent from three.

Warriors Front Office Might Not Have Interest in Thompson Reunion

A source told Slater and MacMahon that "[the Warriors front office got the outcome they wanted" when Thompson opted for a sign-and-trade to Dallas.

In Thompson's final season with the Warriors, he was showing some signs of a decline. His points average dropped to 17.9, and Golden State's defensive rating was 4.8 points better with him off the court, per Cleaning the Glass.

Since, his scoring average has dropped to 14.0 in 2024-25 and 11.1 this season.

Though he's clearly declining, it's not obvious that the Warriors shouldn't bring him back.

Thompson has gotten used to guarding bigger players in the later stages of his career. He'd have a better chance of defending bigger 3s and even some 4s than most of the Warriors currently vying for minutes at the wings.

And of course he's still a feared shooter who would likely see his three-point percentage rise with a Warriors team that generates better shot quality than Dallas.

An immediate reunion feels unlikely, but don't rule it out completely.