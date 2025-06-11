The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares work photo from hospital with uplifting message

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, wears a hospital bracelet while proudly working on her next project.

Emily Bicks

Jan 1, 2025: Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 1, 2025: Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, surprised fans this offseason by announcing the birth of their son in April.

While Loreal largely kept her pregnancy under wraps, known as the "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," the 39-year-old promised on social media, "I'll be back the regular scheduling programming sooner than later," and she wasn't kidding.

Just three weeks after giving birth, Loreal looked gorgeous in her first public appearance at the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraiser, which included a Carolina Herrera fashion show in Austin.

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
@lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Loreal joined Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to co-host the What A Mom event in San Antonio, Texas.

Last month, Loreal revealed she's already back to work as a personal stylist and regularly shares fashion tips with her 139,000 followers on Instagram. However, based on her latest post, she never stopped working.

Steve and Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

While still wearing a hospital bracelet around her wrist, Loreal shared of photo of herself laying out a series of designer fits on a table. She wrote on Wednesday, June 11, "To every woman out there: You've been gifted with an unmatech superpower. Embrace every inch of it!"

Loreal Sarkisian
@lorealsarkisian/Instagram

In a reel posted on Wednesday, Loreal showed off her pregnancy bump while preparing for a fashion show in March.

She wrote, "As a woman, I’ve learned that our strength often shows up in the moments no one sees. In this moment, while no one was watching, I was carrying new life and gracefully moving through the chaos, styling models for a fashion event I hosted here in Austin with @balmian."

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

