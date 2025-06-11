Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares work photo from hospital with uplifting message
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, surprised fans this offseason by announcing the birth of their son in April.
While Loreal largely kept her pregnancy under wraps, known as the "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," the 39-year-old promised on social media, "I'll be back the regular scheduling programming sooner than later," and she wasn't kidding.
Just three weeks after giving birth, Loreal looked gorgeous in her first public appearance at the annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey fundraiser, which included a Carolina Herrera fashion show in Austin.
RELATED: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal teases glimpse of new baby project
Loreal joined Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to co-host the What A Mom event in San Antonio, Texas.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal announces WNBA star as first new client after baby
Last month, Loreal revealed she's already back to work as a personal stylist and regularly shares fashion tips with her 139,000 followers on Instagram. However, based on her latest post, she never stopped working.
While still wearing a hospital bracelet around her wrist, Loreal shared of photo of herself laying out a series of designer fits on a table. She wrote on Wednesday, June 11, "To every woman out there: You've been gifted with an unmatech superpower. Embrace every inch of it!"
In a reel posted on Wednesday, Loreal showed off her pregnancy bump while preparing for a fashion show in March.
She wrote, "As a woman, I’ve learned that our strength often shows up in the moments no one sees. In this moment, while no one was watching, I was carrying new life and gracefully moving through the chaos, styling models for a fashion event I hosted here in Austin with @balmian."
