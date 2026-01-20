Tom Brady, Alix Earle Reignite Dating Speculation Both Spotted at CFP Title Game

Are Tom Brady and Alix Earle more than New Year's Eve hang-out pals?

After speculation had cooled that the seven-time Super Bowl champion NFL GOAT QB and the A-list influencer were actually dating, now photo evidence proves that both of them attended the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, that saw the Indiana Hoosiers win in a thriller against the hometown Miami Hurricanes, 27-21.

RELATED: Tom Brady, 48, Alix Earle, 25, age difference in spotlight with dating rumors on fire

Alix Earle arrives at the 14th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2025. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Earle, 25, who graduated from the University of Miami with a marketing degree in 2023, which she has certainly put to good use as an influencer and the "Hot Mess With Alix Earle" podcast host, caused quite a stir when Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson posted a selfie of the two of them together attending the natty.

"Friend from an alternate timeline," Hudson wrote.

RELATED: Alix Earle's dad makes awkward Tom Brady joke despite 23-year age difference

Jordon Hudson and Alix Earle attend the CFP National Championship Game. | Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Belichick, 73, 48 years older than Hudson, was at the game as well, trying to spin the narrative on ESPN's "College GameDay" that his first season at North Carolina was not a complete disaster, despite the bombardment of negative press.

RELATED: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson's exact age is still being disputed

"We didn't really have a recruiting class last year. Lotta new players... this year, we're gonna be in much better shape." - Bill Belichick on his first season coaching UNC pic.twitter.com/mvPs57BGhR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 19, 2026

Photo proof that Brady was at the CFP title game as well

Many had wondered if it was a possible double date with Brady, 48, 23 years older than Earle, joining up with his former New England Patriots boss, winning six Super Bowls together, along with Hudson and Earle.

Earle, who tearfully broke up with NFL Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, another Hurricanes alum, reportedly wants to enjoy the single life for a bit.

Are Bill Belichick and Tom Brady on a double date omg pic.twitter.com/ppeIxoDcIN — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) January 20, 2026

It turns out that Fox Sports' $375 million man was there, taking a photo with "The View" co-host Ana Navarro, also a proud Miami graduate, proudly rocking his Las Vegas Raiders gear, where he's reportedly fully overseeing the football operations as the minority owner.

So far, no proof of Brady and Earle together, but it's hard to imagine that in the A-list world in which both of them roll, their people weren't aware of the other one attending the game.

Alix Earle takes a birthday selfie when she turned 25. | Alix Earle/Instagram

Maybe they had already texted each other to catch up there, or maybe, just maybe, they were on a double date with Belichick and Hudson.

Imagine what that postgame dinner conversation would entail. Maybe dating age differences as the ice breaker?

Alix Earle | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

