Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna’s elaborate manicure has secret couple photo surprise
Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna have been together since he was in high school in Georgia. They now have a baby boy who looks like dad and a baller Florida mansion together. Now, Leanna took to her TikTok to show off her love for Travis with a fit and elaborate manicure that has a hidden photo surprise of the couple.
Travis and Leanna shocked the NFL world when right before the season they announced she was not only pregnant but had a baby. She’d later reveal just how they managed to keep it a secret the whole time.
With the baby back home and even wearing a Jaguars onesie for dad’s game, Leanna is back to crushing her fits as well. She has been to the two home games so far where she turned heads in some custom Travis Hunter Jaguars boots, and then last week with custom Jacksonville Daisy Dukes.
In her latest TikTok, she’d show off a casual crop-top look.
But it was at first all about her fire Jaguars nails and a ring that says L+T for Leanna and Travis.
But then showed there’s a hidden photo of them in her ring.
That love right there. There’s also her actual wedding ring in there also very noticeable.
Leanna is always full of surprises. What will she show off next with the Jaguars at the San Francisco 49ers this weekend?
