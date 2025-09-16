Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares baby lying on her with heartfelt message
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna shocked everyone before the season started by announcing the birth of a son who looked like Travis.
Just last week, Leanna posted being able to bring him home for the first time from the NICU where a beaming Travis Hunter was seen carrying him.
With the season underway, we got one jaw-dropping fit from Leanna in jean shorts and some custom Hunter boots for the home opener, and then last week for the away game she shared the baby’s adorable game-day look.
She’d reveal how she was able to pull off the secret pregnancy, and how amazing she looks shortly after giving birth with a workout abs-flexing selfie.
Leanna took to TikTok to share a beautiful moment with her baby, writing, “If I never accomplish anything else in life… this is enough for me.”
Travis also had a powerful message for his son after he was born.
Travis and Leanna have been together since he was in high school in Georgia, and then got married this past May in Tennessee where he gave her the ultimate wedding gift.
The Jaguars are at home Sunday vs. the Houston Texans. Win or lose, a Leanna fit hit or not, they both are winning at home with their little bundle of joy.
