The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares baby lying on her with heartfelt message

While dad is busy preparing for this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars game, mom is at home having a special moment with their baby.

Matt Ryan

Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna shocked everyone before the season started by announcing the birth of a son who looked like Travis.

Just last week, Leanna posted being able to bring him home for the first time from the NICU where a beaming Travis Hunter was seen carrying him.

Travis Hunter
Leanna Hunter/TikTok

RELATED: Deion Sanders gives new dad Travis Hunter one piece of advice on fatherhood

With the season underway, we got one jaw-dropping fit from Leanna in jean shorts and some custom Hunter boots for the home opener, and then last week for the away game she shared the baby’s adorable game-day look.

She’d reveal how she was able to pull off the secret pregnancy, and how amazing she looks shortly after giving birth with a workout abs-flexing selfie.

Leanna took to TikTok to share a beautiful moment with her baby, writing, “If I never accomplish anything else in life… this is enough for me.”

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/TikTok

Travis also had a powerful message for his son after he was born.

Travis and Leanna have been together since he was in high school in Georgia, and then got married this past May in Tennessee where he gave her the ultimate wedding gift.

The Jaguars are at home Sunday vs. the Houston Texans. Win or lose, a Leanna fit hit or not, they both are winning at home with their little bundle of joy.

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season

Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss

Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering

Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships