Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia slays pajamas in mirror selfies
Natalia Bryant has modeled a ton of looks lately, but nothing like her latest.
The 21-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant looks just like her mom Vanessa, but definitely is much taller — she even was a star volleyball player in high school. Her looks with her height make Natalia the ideal model.
Natalia is a film student at USC, but also takes her talents to professionally model for different brands. She’s shown off many of these looks like her sophisticated college campus fit, and her shoestring tank top while home for Thanksgiving.
Now, she’s showing off her pajamas from Victoria’s Secret Pink in a mirror selfie with two different stunning looks.
Those certainly look comfortable and cozy.
We’ve seen a lot more of Natalia lately like hanging with mom in matching swanky fits at a wedding, and being with the family in adorable Thanksgiving photos, as well as sharing sweet memories with sister Bianka for her recent 8th birthday.
When she’s not modeling or going to school, Natalia helps mom with Bianka and Capri, 4, at Vanessa’s baller $10 million house.
Natalia is really coming into her own and showing off more than ever on social media these days. Like dad, she doesn’t seem to miss much. Her latest pajamas look is certainly a slam dunk winner.
