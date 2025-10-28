Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia takes frightening Halloween photo in spooky night out
Natalia Bryant has been modeling all kinds of crazy fits lately all over the world as a professional model. In between, she took some time to take a frighteningly good Halloween photo in Los Angeles at a popular destination.
She is oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant, whom she spends a lot of time with long with her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, like going to Los Angeles Dodgers games together.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant poses with Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela’s daughter
The Bryant family also loves Halloween as seen in their awesome costumes all together last year where they did an adorable Disney version mom shared, and these awesome Beetlejuice ones.
Speaking of Halloween, Natalia went to Universal Studios Hollywood for “Halloween Horror Nights” where she took these freaky photos of scary clowns while she rocked the black fit and Dodgers hat.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia rock matching black fits at Lakers opener
What will she dress up as Halloween this year?
Natalia just graduated with a degree in film from the University of Southern California where she wowed on her grad day in a stunning white dress, and then put her degree to good use starring in a Nike commercial with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson for dad’s Kobe 3 sneaker. She then was the creative director for a Lakers sizzle where she featured the likes of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Shohei Ohtani, among others like actress Brenda Song.
She also crushed her modeling tours like for New York Fashion week where she matched with good family friend Ciara, and then in Milan where she posed with the legendary model Naomi Campbell.
The 22-year-old is doing a lot, including posing with frightening clowns.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS