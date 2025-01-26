Ciara’s tear-jerking Kobe Bryant, Gigi tribute post on five-year death anniversary
Five years ago Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant were tragically taken too soon from this world. On Sunday, the tributes poured in with tear-jerking ones like singer Ciara’s.
Ciara and husband Russell Wilson, who posted his own touching post in honor of Kobe and Gigi, are close friend with the Bryants. Ciara has been seen at a charity event in a stunning photo with Vanessa Bryant, and a Disneyland date day with her bestie where the two rode a roller coaster. Vanessa celebrated “brother” Wilson birthday in wacky fit, then sent him some Grinch cleats in an elite box during the football season.
On Sunday, Ciara posted a heartwarming tribute on her Instagram for Kobe and Gigi, saying “Kob&Gigi forever in our hearts ❤️.”
That picture says it all.
Ciara and Russell also wished Kobe’s daughter Bianka and most recently Natalia the sweetest happy birthday wishes.
Kobe left behind Vanessa, 42, Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. They have remained so strong throughout it all and grown up so much over the course of the five years.
Thanks to Ciara for sharing this memory and our our heartfelt condolences to the entire Bryant family on this super tough anniversary of their beloved Kobe and Gigi.
