The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant ‘can’t move’ because of adorable tiny dog

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant shows off pictures of herself with the cutest small furry friend.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States.
Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant has been super busy of late, but is taking some time to relax with her adorable furry little friend.

Bryant, the widow the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has recently been seen hitting up a swanky Indian wedding with daughter Natalia Bryant, 21, looking like sisters, and then sharing some mother-daughter moments at a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game.

After that, it was doing not one, but two Halloween costumes with Natalia, and daughter Bianka, 7, and Capri 4.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury

The 42-year-old Vanessa then hit up a charity event in Los Angeles where she stunned standing next to Ciara and with actress Jessica Alba in her beautiful gown.

After that, she took the girls to Disneyland for some “Disney Days” with the holiday-theme already going on in rare photos of Bianka and Capri out in public.

Finally, mom had time to relax and showed off the most adorable furry friend on her lap and neck, saying she “can’t move now” because of the tiny dog.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia has identical smile to mom Vanessa looking like twins

How cute. It’s not yet known the fellas name or when Vanessa (and the kids) got the pup.

Vanessa also has a German Shepherd named Loki and a French bulldog named Bobby.

No doubt there’s more to come from Vanessa and her adorable toy dog.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win

Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships