Vanessa Bryant ‘can’t move’ because of adorable tiny dog
Vanessa Bryant has been super busy of late, but is taking some time to relax with her adorable furry little friend.
Bryant, the widow the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has recently been seen hitting up a swanky Indian wedding with daughter Natalia Bryant, 21, looking like sisters, and then sharing some mother-daughter moments at a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game.
After that, it was doing not one, but two Halloween costumes with Natalia, and daughter Bianka, 7, and Capri 4.
The 42-year-old Vanessa then hit up a charity event in Los Angeles where she stunned standing next to Ciara and with actress Jessica Alba in her beautiful gown.
After that, she took the girls to Disneyland for some “Disney Days” with the holiday-theme already going on in rare photos of Bianka and Capri out in public.
Finally, mom had time to relax and showed off the most adorable furry friend on her lap and neck, saying she “can’t move now” because of the tiny dog.
How cute. It’s not yet known the fellas name or when Vanessa (and the kids) got the pup.
Vanessa also has a German Shepherd named Loki and a French bulldog named Bobby.
No doubt there’s more to come from Vanessa and her adorable toy dog.
