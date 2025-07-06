Vanessa Bryant rocks Minnie Mouse ears fit in adorable Disney moment with daughter
Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 4th of July with her family at Disneyland and shared some adorable moments with her daughters.
The 43-year-old widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has had many memorable moments with their daughters recently including gaving Natalia a big kiss at her University of Southern California graduation with her degree in film.
They then went to New York City where they took in a WNBA game and even snapped a photo with a much taller Angel Reese, followed by a beautiful time in Central Park where Vanessa rocked the perfect summer yellow dress. From there it was off to Mexico where Vanessa and daughter Natalia, 22, looked like twins.
After all the traveling, the whole family took in a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Vanessa flashed a big smile with all three of her daughters — Natalia, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6 — and Natalia couldn’t help but laugh with joy at Bianka’s dance moves.
On the 4th of July the Bryants went to Disneyland where the daughters rocked patriotic fits and Vanessa posed in a rare photo with her older sister Sophie. She then posted this adorable video in Minnie Mouse ears in the cutest moment on a ride with her youngest, Capri.
It looked like they all had an amazing time and made some heartwarming new memories.
