Vanessa Bryant rocks Minnie Mouse ears fit in adorable Disney moment with daughter

The widow of Kobe Bryant spends the 4th of July with family at Disneyland.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 4th of July with her family at Disneyland and shared some adorable moments with her daughters.

The 43-year-old widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has had many memorable moments with their daughters recently including gaving Natalia a big kiss at her University of Southern California graduation with her degree in film.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

They then went to New York City where they took in a WNBA game and even snapped a photo with a much taller Angel Reese, followed by a beautiful time in Central Park where Vanessa rocked the perfect summer yellow dress. From there it was off to Mexico where Vanessa and daughter Natalia, 22, looked like twins.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant gives special Kobe shoutout on Fourth of July

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters
The Bryant family in Mexico / @vanessabryant/Instagram

After all the traveling, the whole family took in a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Vanessa flashed a big smile with all three of her daughters — Natalia, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6 — and Natalia couldn’t help but laugh with joy at Bianka’s dance moves.

On the 4th of July the Bryants went to Disneyland where the daughters rocked patriotic fits and Vanessa posed in a rare photo with her older sister Sophie. She then posted this adorable video in Minnie Mouse ears in the cutest moment on a ride with her youngest, Capri.

RELATED: Natalia Bryant has Kobe-like stare in Dodgers fit at Clayton Kershaw’s historic night

Capri and Vanessa
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa and Capri
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It looked like they all had an amazing time and made some heartwarming new memories.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

