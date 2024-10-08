NFL Fans Loved Taylor Swift Looking Absolutely Stressed Out After Chiefs Turnover
Taylor Swift is a big-time football fan now.
On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 5-0 with a 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. Their most famous fan was in attendance, living and dying with every play like the rest of us.
Late in the third quarter, the Chiefs had a 16-7 lead and were knocking on the doorstep of another score. On second-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass that JuJu Smith-Schuster bobbled, which allowed Saints defensive lineman Khalen Saunders to intercept it and run the ball back to the 35-yard line. He showed impressive speed in the process.
That was a crazy reversal of fortune for the Chiefs and Swift reacted to the play the way any superfan would. She showed complete exasperation. Video evidence is below.
We've all been there before. It appears she's become a hardened football fan now.
The Saints wound up converting the ensuing drive into a touchdown to cut the deficit to 16-13. That's as close as things would get as the Chiefs dominated the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce had his best game of the 2024 season, securing nine catches for 70 yards.