Four Storylines to Follow as Flyers Face Panthers

The Philadelphia Flyers wrap up another season-series tonight as they face the defending Stanley Cup champs.

Oct 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) in front of Florida Panthers goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
After a dissapointing 3-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers finish their trek through the Sunshine State with a Thanksgiving Eve showdown against the Florida Panthers.

This marks the final game of the three-game season series between Philadelphia and Florida. Both teams won on its home ice and both aim to finish the series on top. Here are five storylines to get you set for puck drop.

1. Nikita Grebenkin Returns

Probably the biggest news out of Philadelphia's side is Nikita Grebenkin's return to the lineup.

The 22-year-old returns tonight after sitting out the Flyers’ last three games as a healthy scratch. He last played Nov. 15 in Dallas, and prior to that had also been scratched for two straight following his Nov. 8 appearance at home against Ottawa.

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Nikita Grebenkin (29) looks on during the second period against the Dallas Stars
Nov 15, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Nikita Grebenkin (29) looks on during the second period against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As one of the Flyers’ younger forwards, this stretch may reflect the coaching staff’s belief he still needs refinement, but tonight presents a chance for him to show growth and push for more consistent minutes. In 12 games, Grebenkin has one goal and two assists for three points with a -3 plus-minus.

2. Strong Special Teams: Flyers PK vs. Panthers PP

One of the most telling battles tonight may come on special teams. Tonight's tilt will feature two of the league's top units; the Flyers penalty kill against Florida's power play.

The Flyers enter with an 85.5% penalty kill, ranked fourth in the NHL, and have allowed just nine power-play goals all season. Florida, however, has been especially effective at home with the man advantage, converting at a 29.5% on home ice, the third-best rate in the league.

Philadelphia has struggled to generate much offensively on the power play (17.2% overall), so staying disciplined and maintaining PK efficiency could be critical against a Panthers team that leans heavily on its top-unit firepower from Sam Reinhart, Seth Jones and Brad Marchand.

3. Goaltending Duel

Aside from two top special teams units going at one another, two strong netminders will go head-to-head.

This will be the fourth matchup between Dan Vladar and Sergei Bobrovsky. Bobrovsky holds the advantage with a 2-1-0 record in three contests.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) smiles toward the fans after the game against the New Jersey Devilsr
Nov 20, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) smiles toward the fans after the game against the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Both netminders have been stellar through the first quarter of the 2025-26 season. Bobrovsky is 10-6-0 in 16 games with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage.

In his first year as a Flyer, Vladar has taken the majority of starts over Sam Ersson. Vladar is 8-4-1 in 13 contests with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) and goaltender Dan Vladar (80) celebrate win in overtime vs. St. Louis
Nov 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) and goaltender Dan Vladar (80) celebrate win in overtime against the St. Louis Blues at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

4. Surging Stars: Tippett vs. Reinhart

Short-term teammates (42 games) Owen Tippett and Sam Reinhart are both on hot streaks entering the tilt in south Florida.

Tippett recently had a four-game point streak snapped which saw him record seven points in those contests. On the year, the 26-year-old has 13 points off of six goals and seven assists.

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) and St. Louis Blues defenseman Cam Fowler battle for the puc
Nov 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) and St. Louis Blues defenseman Cam Fowler (17) battle for the puck during the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On the other side, Reinhart has become a key part of the Panthers' run to winning back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) looks on after the game against the New Jersey Devils
Nov 20, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) looks on after the game against the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The former Buffalo Sabres forward has 21 points from 13 goals and eight assists. Reinhart was six points shy of a 100-point campaign in 2024-25, prior to the Panthers' first Stanley Cup.

The Flyers and Panthers will meet at 7 p.m. from Amerant Bank Arena.

