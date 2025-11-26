Four Storylines to Follow as Flyers Face Panthers
After a dissapointing 3-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers finish their trek through the Sunshine State with a Thanksgiving Eve showdown against the Florida Panthers.
This marks the final game of the three-game season series between Philadelphia and Florida. Both teams won on its home ice and both aim to finish the series on top. Here are five storylines to get you set for puck drop.
1. Nikita Grebenkin Returns
Probably the biggest news out of Philadelphia's side is Nikita Grebenkin's return to the lineup.
The 22-year-old returns tonight after sitting out the Flyers’ last three games as a healthy scratch. He last played Nov. 15 in Dallas, and prior to that had also been scratched for two straight following his Nov. 8 appearance at home against Ottawa.
As one of the Flyers’ younger forwards, this stretch may reflect the coaching staff’s belief he still needs refinement, but tonight presents a chance for him to show growth and push for more consistent minutes. In 12 games, Grebenkin has one goal and two assists for three points with a -3 plus-minus.
2. Strong Special Teams: Flyers PK vs. Panthers PP
One of the most telling battles tonight may come on special teams. Tonight's tilt will feature two of the league's top units; the Flyers penalty kill against Florida's power play.
The Flyers enter with an 85.5% penalty kill, ranked fourth in the NHL, and have allowed just nine power-play goals all season. Florida, however, has been especially effective at home with the man advantage, converting at a 29.5% on home ice, the third-best rate in the league.
Philadelphia has struggled to generate much offensively on the power play (17.2% overall), so staying disciplined and maintaining PK efficiency could be critical against a Panthers team that leans heavily on its top-unit firepower from Sam Reinhart, Seth Jones and Brad Marchand.
3. Goaltending Duel
Aside from two top special teams units going at one another, two strong netminders will go head-to-head.
This will be the fourth matchup between Dan Vladar and Sergei Bobrovsky. Bobrovsky holds the advantage with a 2-1-0 record in three contests.
Both netminders have been stellar through the first quarter of the 2025-26 season. Bobrovsky is 10-6-0 in 16 games with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage.
In his first year as a Flyer, Vladar has taken the majority of starts over Sam Ersson. Vladar is 8-4-1 in 13 contests with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.
4. Surging Stars: Tippett vs. Reinhart
Short-term teammates (42 games) Owen Tippett and Sam Reinhart are both on hot streaks entering the tilt in south Florida.
Tippett recently had a four-game point streak snapped which saw him record seven points in those contests. On the year, the 26-year-old has 13 points off of six goals and seven assists.
On the other side, Reinhart has become a key part of the Panthers' run to winning back-to-back Stanley Cups.
The former Buffalo Sabres forward has 21 points from 13 goals and eight assists. Reinhart was six points shy of a 100-point campaign in 2024-25, prior to the Panthers' first Stanley Cup.
The Flyers and Panthers will meet at 7 p.m. from Amerant Bank Arena.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!