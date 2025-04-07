Jaxson Dart NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jaxson Dart enters the 2025 NFL Draft after a breakout senior season at Ole Miss, where he led the SEC in multiple passing categories and showcased his dual-threat ability. With nearly 12,000 career passing yards and 14 rushing scores, Dart offers intriguing upside but may need time to develop before earning a starting role in the NFL.
Jaxson Dart Fantasy Football Outlook
Over his three seasons at Mississippi, Daft improved each year, highlighted by leading the SEC in completion rate (69.3), passing yards (4,279), yards per pass attempt (10.8), and quarterback rating (180.7). He went 21-5 over the past two seasons, including two wins in bowl games.
His college career began at USC in 2021 when Drat started three of his six games. Over his four seasons in college, he passed for 11,970 yards with 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Defenses sacked him 74 times (27 and 28 over the last two years). Dart was an active runner (393/1,541/14).
Dart has the tools to threaten a defense at all three levels with his arm while also being a daylight runner when a passing play breaks down. He runs with agility and finish, giving him goal-line and red-zone value in scoring. His passing rhythm tends to be on time, with a feel for looking off a deep safety.
The next step in his development is improving his passing when moving to either sideline. He must drive the ball better when under duress and learn how to deal with camping safeties in the deep passing game.
His NFL draft grade suggests that Dart will need time to develop in the NFL, potentially pushing him to a Day 2 draft pick. The Giants or Steelers seem to be his likely home.
