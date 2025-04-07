Fantasy Sports

Jaxson Dart NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaxson Dart enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a dual-threat quarterback with nearly 12,000 passing yards and strong SEC production, though he may require development before becoming an NFL starter.

Shawn Childs

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) warms up before the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) warms up before the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Jaxson Dart enters the 2025 NFL Draft after a breakout senior season at Ole Miss, where he led the SEC in multiple passing categories and showcased his dual-threat ability. With nearly 12,000 career passing yards and 14 rushing scores, Dart offers intriguing upside but may need time to develop before earning a starting role in the NFL.

Jaxson Dart Fantasy Football Outlook

Over his three seasons at Mississippi, Daft improved each year, highlighted by leading the SEC in completion rate (69.3), passing yards (4,279), yards per pass attempt (10.8), and quarterback rating (180.7). He went 21-5 over the past two seasons, including two wins in bowl games. 

His college career began at USC in 2021 when Drat started three of his six games. Over his four seasons in college, he passed for 11,970 yards with 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Defenses sacked him 74 times (27 and 28 over the last two years). Dart was an active runner (393/1,541/14).

Dart has the tools to threaten a defense at all three levels with his arm while also being a daylight runner when a passing play breaks down. He runs with agility and finish, giving him goal-line and red-zone value in scoring. His passing rhythm tends to be on time, with a feel for looking off a deep safety. 

The next step in his development is improving his passing when moving to either sideline. He must drive the ball better when under duress and learn how to deal with camping safeties in the deep passing game.

His NFL draft grade suggests that Dart will need time to develop in the NFL, potentially pushing him to a Day 2 draft pick. The Giants or Steelers seem to be his likely home.

More 2025 NFL Draft Rookie Profiles:

Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Cam Ward Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tre Harris Scouring Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Isaiah Bond Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jayden Higgins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jack Bech Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Emeka Egbuka Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Matthew Golden Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tetairoa McMillan Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Luther Burden III Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Travis Hunter Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Colston Loveland Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Mason Taylor Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Elijah Arroyo Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL