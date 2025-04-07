Jaxson Dart NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaxson Dart When Blitzed:



➖12 TD’s

➖2 INT’s

➖66.2%



Jaxson Dart Not Blitzed:



➖17 TD’s

➖4 INT’s

➖70.9%



His Turnover Worthy Play Rate When Blitzed (1.1%) AND Not Blitzed (2.8%) were both BETTER than Cam Wards..



..and Jaxson Darts Average Depth of Target was HIGHER (11.9) pic.twitter.com/hqjlnjc79C