Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Draft & Team Needs

The Steelers aim to stay competitive in 2025 by improving their pass rush and exploring quarterback options, despite ongoing offensive struggles and limited draft capital.

A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium.
The Steelers continue to win with gritty, defense-first football, despite persistent struggles on offense and uncertainty at quarterback. After acquiring DK Metcalf but trading away a second-round pick, Pittsburgh enters the 2025 NFL Draft looking to bolster their pass rush and potentially find a developmental QB for the future.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over the past four seasons, the Steelers’ offenses scored fewer points than they allowed three times, but they had a winning record each year (9-7-1, 9-8, 10-7, and 10-7). Their offense ranked 23rd or lower in offensive yards over the past six seasons. Pittsburgh bumped to 16th in points scored (380) in 2024.

They passed for 3,607 yards (26th) with only 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. Pittsburgh ranked 11th in rushing yards (2,133), helped by the four most rushing attempts (533). Their ball carriers failed to gain more than 40 yards on any rush while scoring 14 touchdowns.

Starting Offense:

QB Mason Rudolph

RB Jaylen Warren

WR DK Metcalf

WR George Pickens

TE Pat Freiermuth

The Steelers upgraded their wide receiver structure by trading for DK Metcalf, but they lack a frontline starting quarterback. Pittsburgh wants to sign Aaron Rodgers, but he would rather play for the Vikings. Their backup plan could be acquiring Kirk Cousins, who is unhappy with his role in Atlanta. Either way, the Steelers must come out of this draft with a developmental quarterback, at the very least.

Their defense ranked in the top 10 in fewer points allowed over the past three seasons (346 – 10th, 324 – 6th, and 347th – 8th) while outperforming their finish in yards allowed each year over this span. Pittsburgh has young talent at left tackle, center, and right tackle, but they must improve in 2025. Their offensive line allowed 49 sacks last season despite attempting only 499 passes.

The Steelers have an excellent foundation of linebackers and defensive backs, which was helped by signing CB Darius Slay. Their top DE Cameron Heyward will turn 36 in May, highlighting the need to improve their defensive line.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: 21st

Round 3: 83rd

Round 4: 123rd

Round 5: 156th

Round 6: 185th

Round 7: 229th

Pittsburgh only has one selection over the first two rounds after trading their second pick for DK Metcalf. QB Jaxson Dart would be an option, but the Steelers would like to roster a better passer. Kyle McCord would have to slide to the late third round unless they made a trade to move up in the draft. The consensus is that Pittsburgh selects G Tyler Booker, but I’m going with edge rusher Shemar Stewart. Their team is better positioned to play grinder-type, low-scoring games, so improving the pass rush does make sense. 

