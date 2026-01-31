Super Bowl LX DFS: Top-3 Cash Game Vs. GPP Strategies and Top Players To Target

This is it. The final week of the 2025 football season -- and the 2025 fantasy football season. While our season-long fantasy leagues are in the rearview mirror, we still have one more week to have some fun with our Daily Fantasy Football lineups in Super Bowl LX.

With the New England Patriots facing the Seattle Seahawks on Super Bowl Sunday, we'll need to be smart about how we approach our Cash Games (50/50s, Double-Ups) and GPPs (Guaranteed Prize Pools). Regardless of which DFS site you play on, using the right strategy in each format is the difference between a steady profit and a dead lineup before halftime.

Let's dig into the way to approach cash games and GPPs in Super Bowl LX, and then take a look at some of the players to target in each format.

Cash Game Strategy

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) moves with the ball in the first quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In cash games, our only goal is to finish in the top 50 percent of the field. We're not looking for the home run lineup; we're just looking for the safest one. Remember, you're playing against the median here, so your goal is to avoid low scores. Said another way, we're aiming for high floors, not high ceilings.

Prioritize Volume: In this matchup, the floor starts with the stars. Drake Maye, Sam Darnold, Kenneth Walker, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Stefon Diggs, and Hunter Henry should be staples. The ball will run through that list of players on most plays, so you'll need as many in your cash game lineup as possible.

Lean Into the Chalk: Highly-owned players (aka chalk) is your safety net here. There's a good chance that Kenneth Walker will be rostered at over 50 percent. If one of them scores a touchdown and you don't have him in your cash game lineup, you're probably out of the money. Conversely, you'll be more than fine if Walker doesn't score because everyone else will be right there with you.

Choose the Safe Captain: If you're playing in a Captain format, we want to use the Captain multiplier on the player with the highest projected median score (which is usually a QB or a bellcow back RB like Rhamondre Stevenson . We don't need to get cute and use a kicker as our captain in cash games. Let's save that for GPPs.

GPP Strategy

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) runs the ball after making a catch during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This is where things get tricky. In a Super Bowl GPP with hundreds of thousands of entries, a good lineup is still likely to lose. We need the perfect lineup, and more importantly, it needs to be unique.

Embrace the Chaos: Most players build 3-3 or 4-2 balanced lineups, but a chaos lineup will often win a GPP. It seems weird, but rostering five players from the Patriots and only one from the Seahawks (or vice-versa) can go a long way. Especially if you correctly pick the team that wins in a blowout.

Leave Money on the Table: Again, it seems counterintuitive, but most DFS players will try to use every penny. And that means you'll likely have the same lineup as someone else (even if you win). Leave a few hundred dollars (or more!). Doing so will massively increases the odds that your lineup is unique.

Find the Mystery Touchdown: This is the unknowable lottery ticket, but Super Bowl GPPs are won by the Demario Douglas or Jake Bobo types who catch a 50-yard score at 2 percent ownership. At near-zero ownership, one touchdown catch from Douglas or Bobo effectively ends the slate for everyone who didn't roster them.

Players to Target (Cash)

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Running Back

Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Players to Target (GPP)

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) runs the ball after a reception against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Demario Douglas, New England Patriots

Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

Efton Chism, New England Patriots

Jake Bobo, Seattle Seahawks

Cody White, Seattle Seahawks

Dareke Young, Seattle Seahawks

Tight End