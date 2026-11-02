Red Sox Prospect Franklin Arias Headlines 2026 Minor League Gold Glove Award Winners

Nine minor league players have been acknowledged for displaying their defensive abilities this season.

The 2026 Minor League Gold Glove Award winners were confirmed on Sunday. Nine prospects who played at various minor league levels this year were recognized as some of baseball's best up-and-coming defenders. And unlike a few big-league franchises that had multiple Gold Glovers in 2026, each minor league winner represents a different farm system.

Here are the 2026 Gold Glove Award winners in the minors.

2026 MiLB Gold Glove winners

South Bend infielder Josiah Hartshorn warms up before a Minor League Baseball game between the South Bend Cubs and the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Four Winds Field on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pitcher: Cade Smith (New York Yankees)

Catcher: Caden Bodine (Tampa Bay Rays)

First base: Josiah Hartshorn (Chicago Cubs)

Second base: Max Anderson (Detroit Tigers)

Shortstop: Franklin Arias (Boston Red Sox)

Third base: Ethan Hedges (Colorado Rockies)

Outfield: Carlos Jorge (Cincinnati Reds)

Outfield: Druw Jones (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Outfield: Carson Roccaforte (Kansas City Royals)

Among this group, Arias stands out as the highest-ranked prospect. MLB Pipeline's No. 2 overall prospect had a tremendous all-around season in 2026. The 20-year-old hit .323 with 25 home runs and 91 RBIs in 117 total minor league games this year. The young infielder was named the Eastern League MVP for his strong Double-A stint and made his Triple-A debut to end the season. This Gold Glove Award will likely make many Red Sox fans even more excited to see Arias in the big leagues eventually.

Hartshorn (No. 35) and Bodine (No. 46) are the other MLB Pipeline top-100 prospects to earn a Gold Glove in the minors this year. The Cubs' first-base prospect put on a show in his first minor league season, hitting .284 with 23 homers and 112 RBIs in 125 games. The 19-year-old even got his first taste of Double-A action to finish the year.

Meanwhile, Bodine climbed from Single-A to Triple-A in 2026. The 22-year-old hit .342 with 17 home runs and 99 RBIs in 117 games across four minor league levels this year. With a Gold Glove on top of offensive numbers like that, the 2025 first-round pick could help Tampa Bay in 2027.

Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones has earned a minor league Gold Glove in back-to-back years. But it'll take him a while to try to catch up to his father, Hall of Famer Andruw Jones, who won 10 Gold Gloves in the majors.