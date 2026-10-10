3 Potential Fits for Sonny Gray After Confirming He's Pitching in 2027

After the Boston Red Sox were eliminated from the 2026 MLB playoffs, questions arose about whether right-hander Sonny Gray would retire. But now, the veteran has put any doubts about his status for next year to rest.

Gray recently told The Boston Globe's Alex Speier that he'll pitch in 2027. "My family and I have talked about it and it's an easy decision," Gray said. "I still want to win a World Series, whether that is [with] Boston or with whoever wants me."

The three-time All-Star had a strong 2026 campaign and has a $30 million mutual option with the Red Sox for 2027. If that option isn't exercised, the soon-to-be 37-year-old would hit free agency. Here are three teams that should consider signing Gray for next season if that happens.

Boston Red Sox

Aug 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) and pitching coach Andrew Bailey (right) talk with starting pitcher Sonny Gray (middle) during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As things stand, Boston appears to be an excellent fit for Gray in 2027. The veteran just produced one of the best seasons of his career with the Red Sox, posting an 18-5 record and a 2.72 ERA in 29 starts. That will likely earn the 5-foot-10 hurler some American League Cy Young Award votes this offseason.

Gray would be a much-needed right-handed presence in Boston's 2027 starting pitching staff, which is projected to include left-handers Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, and Ranger Suarez. But one hurdle the Red Sox might face in setting up a reunion is the contract details, including how much money the Vanderbilt product is asking for.

Chicago Cubs

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wild Card round for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs have several pitchers entering free agency this offseason, which means they should be in the market to add arms to a team that had one of the best offenses in 2026. If Gray does become a free agent, he could be one of the top candidates to be Chicago's ace next season.

Gray has experience pitching in the National League Central with the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals. A return to that division could be an option for the veteran hurler if the Cubs revamp their rotation.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws during the sixth inning of game one of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray said he wants to win a World Series. So, joining the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the cards.

The Dodgers are widely expected to pursue left-hander Tarik Skubal this offseason. But if something unprecedented happened and the southpaw signed elsewhere, Los Angeles could turn to other talented arms like Gray. However, this might be a long shot for now.