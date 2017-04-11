Planet Futbol

Monaco fans offered beds by Borussia Dortmund fans after game postponed

Borussia Dortmund soccer team bus hit by explosions in Germany
AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund fans came together on social media after their latest Champions League game was rescheduled after three explosions went off in the vicinity of Borussia Dortmund’s team bus.

Monaco fans were offered beds and a place to stay by Dortmund fans, if they plan on staying for the game. #BedForAwayFans was used for supporters to locate a place to stay. 

Many answered the call.

Marc Bartra was taken to the hospital after an explosion went off near the team bus and on the way to Signal Iduna Parl stadium. Bartra sustained cuts in his arm from the broken glass, according to Marca. The team announced he will have wrist surgery. The club said in a statement that players were safe and that there was no danger around or inside Dortmund’s stadium.

The game is now set for Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. local time.

