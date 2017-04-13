Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring for Manchester United vs. Anderlecht in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals with a vital away goal in Belgium on Thursday, but the Red Devils settled for a 1-1 draw after conceding a late header to Leander Dendoncker.

United struck first in the 36th minute. Antonio Valencia's cross for Marcus Rashford was turned in toward goal and saved, but it was parried right to the doorstep, where Mkhitaryan tucked it in by the near post. The goal was Mkhitaryan's fourth goal of the competition, which matches his Premier League output.

Mkhitaryan narrowly missed on a sensational chance for his second, with his left-footed volley off Matteo Darmian's cross going just wide of the far post in the 55th minute.

United's inability to find a second came back to haunt the club, as Anderlecht pulled even in the 86th minute. Dendoncker charged through the box to meet Ivan Obradovic's cross with a powerful header to pull the hosts level at 1-1.

Mkhitaryan's away goal currently stands as the tiebreaker between the two sides, with the winner of the series will take a step closer to claiming the Europa League trophy, which comes with a place in next season's Champions League.

Elsewhere in the quarterfinals, Ajax handled Schalke at home 2-0, while Celta Vigo beat Genk 3-2 but will be wary of the pair of away goals conceded.