Atletico Madrid nurses one-goal edge at Leicester in Champions League second leg

Atletico Madrid sets out to finish off Leicester City's Cinderella run in the Champions League, with the Spanish power nursing a 1-0 aggregate lead when they meet at King Power Stadium in the second leg on Tuesday.

Antoine Griezmann's penalty kick in the opening leg is the difference, but Leicester overturned a second-leg deficit against a Spanish team (Sevilla) in the round of 16 and will hope for the same kind of performance in front of a raucous home crowd. Atletico Madrid has eyes on a third Champions League final in four seasons, though, and will have no problem playing spoiler for the Foxes, who have followed their sensational Premier League title run with another improbable crusade in Europe.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays throughout this second leg.

