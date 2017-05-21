Real Madrid and Barcelona have gone down to the wire in La Liga, with the two powers each taking to the field in their respective season finales with a chance to win the league title.

Real Madrid needs just a draw at Malaga to end a five-year title drought and add to its record collection, while Barcelona will be hoping for help from Malaga while it aims to take care of business at home against Eibar.

Barcelona trails Real Madrid by three points but owns the head-to-head tiebreaker, thanks to Lionel Messi's heroics in the most recent edition of El Clasico. Since then, both teams have been perfect, winning all of their games. Real Madrid has outscored its five opponents in that time 20-5, while Barcelona has outscored its four foes 18-3. Real Madrid, crucially, won its game in hand against Celta Vigo on Wednesday to move into first heading into Sunday's finale.

Here are updates for both games:

MALAGA vs. REAL MADRID

Cristiano Ronaldo had no desire for drama to linger on Sunday, scoring in the second minute. Off a turnover, Real Madrid proved lethal, with Isco feeding a streaking Ronaldo with a throughball. He rounded the goalkeeper and finished into a vacant net for an early opener.

Goalkeepers Keylor Navas and Carlos Kameni exchanged big-time saves to preserve the 1-0 scoreline as the half continued

BARCELONA vs. EIBAR

Barcelona fans paid tribute to exiting manager Luis Enrique prior to the match, with the season finale his last game at Camp Nou. The club still has the Copa del Rey final to contend, and it appears that'll be its only potential trophy this season, based on Real Madrid's early goal.

It didn't start off well for Barcelona, with Takashi Inui stunning the Camp Nou faithful with an opener in the seventh minute.

Luis Suarez somehow missed a chance to pull even for Barcelona, with the Uruguayan given a gift of a breakaway on a poor backpass only to put his simple chance wide of the mark.

After Neymar was denied on a penalty shout, Suarez and Ivan Rakitic missed chances on a day looking increasingly less and less like Barcelona's.

Stay tuned here for more highlights from both matches, as one of the two giants adds to its trophy cabinet.