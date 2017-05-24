A homeless man being hailed as a hero for his actions following the bombing in Manchester on Monday will soon have his own place to stay, thanks to West Ham United.

Stephen Jones, 35, was preparing to spend the night on the streets near the Manchester Arena when the bomb went off and rushed to help the victims. Jones said he helped pull nails out of the victims’ flesh and held a woman’s legs up to prevent her from bleeding out.

His story has attracted worldwide attention, including from West Ham majority owner David Sullivan, whose son Dave tweeted Tuesday that he and his father were looking to help Jones.

Me and dad want to rent the homeless man in manchester a house for 6 months to help him get on his feet 1/2 — DAVE SULLIVAN JNR (@DaveSulley) May 23, 2017

If anyone can help us get in touch much much appreciated. Such a self less act needs rewarding. Please tag anyone who can help us 💪🏼 2/2 — DAVE SULLIVAN JNR (@DaveSulley) May 23, 2017

It took less than three hours for the Sullivans to get in touch with Jones.

WE HAVE FOUND STEVE ! Shows the power for good social media has. Thank you to all those involved, you have helped change a mans life ❤️ — DAVE SULLIVAN JNR (@DaveSulley) May 23, 2017

“Dave and myself were both hugely impressed by the bravery shown by Steve, the emergency services and all those who rushed to the aid of those affected by the Manchester attack,” the elder Sullivan said in a statement released by the club. “This was a terrible incident, but the response of the people of Manchester has been one of bravery, togetherness and resilience – the hallmarks of what makes Britain such a fantastic place.

“Steve was just one of hundreds of people who forgot about their own safety and rushed to the aid of others, and we were both moved by his story.”

The Sullivans are working with local charities in Manchester to make arrangements for Jones’s apartment, plus some extra money for clothes and other essentials.

In addition to the generosity of the Sullivans, a crowdfunding site has raised more than $48,000.

A second homeless man, 33-year-old Chris Parker, is also credited with springing into action after the attack. Another crowdfunding effort on his behalf has yielded in excess of $48,000.