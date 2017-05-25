Planet Futbol

Watch: Josh Sargent's goal gives USA win over Senegal at U-20 World Cup

icon
SI.com Staff
30 minutes ago

Josh Sargent has had no problem easing his way into the U.S. Under-20 national team.

The 17-year-old forward, who will reportedly sign with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, scored his third goal in two games at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, lifting the USA to a 1-0 win over Senegal and first place in Group F. 

Following the dramatic 3-3 draw with Ecuador to open the competition, the U.S. settled into a more controlled match, and Sargent scored the only goal it'd need in the 34th minute with a fantastic turn and clinical finish at the top of the Senegal box after a cross from Fulham's Luca De La Torre

The match also included Cameron Carter-Vickers' return to action, with the Tottenham center back product coming back from an injury to make his first appearance of the competition. Derrick Jones also reassumed the place in central midfield vacated by the injured Gedion Zelalem, who reportedly tore his ACL vs. Ecuador and will certainly miss the rest of the competition, while a much longer stint on the sidelines is widely expected.

The USA will play Saudi Arabia on Sunday to close group play knowing that a draw at the very least will secure progression to the knockout stage. A win will clinch first place in the group regardless of the Senegal-Ecuador result, while permutations are in play for the U.S. to go through with a loss, as well. Saudi Arabia is 1-0-1 in group play following a loss to Senegal and win over Ecuador.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters