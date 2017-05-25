Josh Sargent has had no problem easing his way into the U.S. Under-20 national team.

The 17-year-old forward, who will reportedly sign with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, scored his third goal in two games at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, lifting the USA to a 1-0 win over Senegal and first place in Group F.

Following the dramatic 3-3 draw with Ecuador to open the competition, the U.S. settled into a more controlled match, and Sargent scored the only goal it'd need in the 34th minute with a fantastic turn and clinical finish at the top of the Senegal box after a cross from Fulham's Luca De La Torre.

USA produces a gem to take 1-0 lead at #u20worldcup

Josh Sargent finishes.

3 in 2 games. Dang. pic.twitter.com/Npm4H4hLro — Arsene In (@dariendude2) May 25, 2017

While we are waiting for the 2nd half.....must watch buildup and finish. 🇺🇸#U20WC pic.twitter.com/XSXIxPs0gT — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) May 25, 2017

The match also included Cameron Carter-Vickers' return to action, with the Tottenham center back product coming back from an injury to make his first appearance of the competition. Derrick Jones also reassumed the place in central midfield vacated by the injured Gedion Zelalem, who reportedly tore his ACL vs. Ecuador and will certainly miss the rest of the competition, while a much longer stint on the sidelines is widely expected.

The USA will play Saudi Arabia on Sunday to close group play knowing that a draw at the very least will secure progression to the knockout stage. A win will clinch first place in the group regardless of the Senegal-Ecuador result, while permutations are in play for the U.S. to go through with a loss, as well. Saudi Arabia is 1-0-1 in group play following a loss to Senegal and win over Ecuador.