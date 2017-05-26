Planet Futbol

Christian Pulisic weathers storms, adds to success in first full Dortmund season

Quickly

  • Fighting for his place, scoring big goals, confronting terror: Christian Pulisic's first full season as a first-teamer at Borussia Dortmund featured a little bit of everything.
Brian Straus
13 minutes ago

For so many of soccer’s best players and biggest clubs, success is measured by silverware. They play to win (or in some cases, to finish fourth). Borussia Dortmund is a big club. It’s a former world and European champion that draws the sport’s largest average crowds to its colorful, boisterous Westfalenstadion. BVB is soccer’s 11th richest team according to the Deloitte Money League, and it’s the seventh strongest in Europe, according to UEFA.

And on Saturday, it may win its first major trophy in five years.

That’s the price to pay for being just the second biggest club in Germany, where Bayern Munich reigns so supreme. Recently, Dortmund has been forced to settle for being the highest hurdle between its Bavarian rival and the trophies they covet. Since winning the German league and cup double in 2012, BVB has finished second to Bayern three times in Bundesliga play, three times in the DFB Pokal and once in the Champions League.

Iconic manager Jürgen Klopp left for Liverpool in 2015, and he then was followed out the BVB door by players like Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gündogan and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. When confronting a behemoth like Bayern, the departure of such influential personalities and then a challenging 2016-17 season—which has featured a slew of injuries, a potential falling-out between coach Thomas Tuchel and club administrators and the stunning April bombing of the team bus—the definition of success inevitably evolves. Beating Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday’s DFB Pokal final in Berlin would have been mandatory just a couple seasons ago. Now, it likely would feel like a relief.

"We had many injury problems and there were lots of issues. But it was always fun, even in the difficult times," Tuchel told reporters following BVB’s Bundesliga finale. "Now we want to crown the season [in Berlin]."

Planet Futbol
The advice, book and club move that put DeAndre Yedlin's career back on track

Among the highlights of Dortmund’s 2016-17 campaign has been the play of American attacker Christian Pulisic. He’s the rare U.S. teenager whose performance matches the hype, and his ability to shrug off pressure and scrutiny as if they’re just additional bewildered defenders has impressed on both sides of the Atlantic. Although he’s still only 18, Pulisic has been in Dortmund for over two years. He’s grown comfortable, he speaks the language and the club has invested in his success.

Although BVB acquired German World Cup heroes Mario Götze and André Schürrle last summer—as well as French forward Ousmane Dembélé, Turkish rising star Emre Mor, German center midfielder Sebastian Rode and others—Pulisic has continued to play well and force his way onto the field. And he’s done this while handling transfer rumors (he reportedly was targeted by Klopp’s new club, Liverpool, last summer) and his increasingly vital role with the U.S. national team—these are the trappings of life as a top-notch player.

“I’m very satisfied,” Pulisic told BVB TV when asked to reflect on his season. “We added a lot of new players and I didn’t know if I’d get to play that much. But I worked very hard every day in practice, and I think the coach saw that.”

Said Tuchel: “What makes him special is the fact he never quits. He always delivers even, or especially, when the pressure is on.”

Christian Pulisic of the USA celebrates his goal as William Patching of England reacts during the Nike International Friendlies at The Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch on Nov. 28, 2014 in Sarasota, Fla.
Christian Pulisic of the USA celebrates his goal as William Patching of England reacts during the Nike International Friendlies at The Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch on Nov. 28, 2014 in Sarasota, Fla.
Mike Carlson/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic of the USA scores the opening goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup 2015 group A match between USA and Croatia at Estadio Sausalito on Oct. 20, 2015 in Vina del Mar, Chile.
Christian Pulisic of the USA scores the opening goal during the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup 2015 group A match between USA and Croatia at Estadio Sausalito on Oct. 20, 2015 in Vina del Mar, Chile.
Tom Dulat/FIFA via Getty Images
Christian Pulisic and Felix Passlack of Borussia Dortmund arrival at the international airport in Dubai for their training camp on Jan. 7, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Christian Pulisic and Felix Passlack of Borussia Dortmund arrival at the international airport in Dubai for their training camp on Jan. 7, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund with a header against Tin Jedvaj of Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 21, 2016.
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund with a header against Tin Jedvaj of Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 21, 2016.
DeFodi/Imago/Icon Sportswire
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund watches as his shot flies past Ralf Faehrmann of FC Schalke 04 and wide of the post at Veltins-Arena on April 10, 2016 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund watches as his shot flies past Ralf Faehrmann of FC Schalke 04 and wide of the post at Veltins-Arena on April 10, 2016 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Bundesliga match against Hamburger SV at Signal Iduna Park on April 17, 2016 in Dortmund, Germany.
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Bundesliga match against Hamburger SV at Signal Iduna Park on April 17, 2016 in Dortmund, Germany.
Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring the opening goal together with his teammate Felix Passlack during the Bundesliga match against Hamburger SV at Signal Iduna Park on April 17, 2016 in Dortmund, Germany.
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring the opening goal together with his teammate Felix Passlack during the Bundesliga match against Hamburger SV at Signal Iduna Park on April 17, 2016 in Dortmund, Germany.
Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic of the USA attempts to drive past Diego Bejarano of Bolivia during the second half of an international friendly soccer match at Children's Mercy Park on May 28, 2016 in Kansas City.
Christian Pulisic of the USA attempts to drive past Diego Bejarano of Bolivia during the second half of an international friendly soccer match at Children's Mercy Park on May 28, 2016 in Kansas City.
Colin E. Braley/AP
Christian Pulisic of the USA attempts to chip a pass past Guillermo Viscarra of Bolivia late in the second half of an international friendly match at Children's Mercy Park on May 28, 2016 in Kansas City.
Christian Pulisic of the USA attempts to chip a pass past Guillermo Viscarra of Bolivia late in the second half of an international friendly match at Children's Mercy Park on May 28, 2016 in Kansas City.
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic of the USA warms up for the Copa America Centenario Group A match against Columbia at Levi's Stadium on June 3, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.
Christian Pulisic of the USA warms up for the Copa America Centenario Group A match against Columbia at Levi's Stadium on June 3, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.
Shaun Clark/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic of the USA reaches for the ball against Gabriel Mercado of Argentina during the Copa America Centenario semifinal match on June 21, 2016 in Houston.
Christian Pulisic of the USA reaches for the ball against Gabriel Mercado of Argentina during the Copa America Centenario semifinal match on June 21, 2016 in Houston.
David J. Phillip/AP
Christian Pulisic of the USA eyes the ball during the Copa America Centenario third place game against Colombia at the University of Phoenix Stadium on June 25, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz.
Christian Pulisic of the USA eyes the ball during the Copa America Centenario third place game against Colombia at the University of Phoenix Stadium on June 25, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz.
Carlos Herrera/Icon Sportswire
Patrick McNair of Manchester United in action with Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund during the pre-season friendly match at Shanghai Stadium on July 22, 2016 in Shanghai, China.
Patrick McNair of Manchester United in action with Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund during the pre-season friendly match at Shanghai Stadium on July 22, 2016 in Shanghai, China.
Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring the goal to the 1:1 during the International Champions Cup China match against Manchester City during Borussia Dortmund's Summer Asia Tour on July 28, 2016 in Shenzhen, China.
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring the goal to the 1:1 during the International Champions Cup China match against Manchester City during Borussia Dortmund's Summer Asia Tour on July 28, 2016 in Shenzhen, China.
Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund during a training session on the training ground of Bad Ragaz during Borussia Dortmund's summer training camp on Aug. 7, 2016 in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland.
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund during a training session on the training ground of Bad Ragaz during Borussia Dortmund's summer training camp on Aug. 7, 2016 in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland.
Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund gets challenged by Guilherme of Legia Warszawa during the UEFA Champions League: First Qualifying Round 1st Leg match at Wojska Polskiego Stadium on Sept. 14, 2016 in Warsaw, Poland.
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund gets challenged by Guilherme of Legia Warszawa during the UEFA Champions League: First Qualifying Round 1st Leg match at Wojska Polskiego Stadium on Sept. 14, 2016 in Warsaw, Poland.
Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund scores during the Bundesliga match against SV Darmstadt 98 at Signal Iduna Park on Sept. 17, 2016 in Dortmund, Germany.
Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund scores during the Bundesliga match against SV Darmstadt 98 at Signal Iduna Park on Sept. 17, 2016 in Dortmund, Germany.
Martin Meissner/AP
Teammates of Borussia Dortmund celebrate the 3:0 goal of Christian Pulisic during the Bundesliga match against SV Darmstadt 98 at Signal Iduna Park on Sept. 17, 2016 in Dortmund, Germany.
Teammates of Borussia Dortmund celebrate the 3:0 goal of Christian Pulisic during the Bundesliga match against SV Darmstadt 98 at Signal Iduna Park on Sept. 17, 2016 in Dortmund, Germany.
Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic blows by Joevin Jones in the USA's 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Trinidad and Tobago on Sept. 6, 2016, in which he assisted on a goal scored by Jozy Altidore.
Christian Pulisic blows by Joevin Jones in the USA's 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Trinidad and Tobago on Sept. 6, 2016, in which he assisted on a goal scored by Jozy Altidore.
John Raoux/AP
Christian Pulisic chips the goalkeeper in scoring a massive goal for Dortmund in its triumph over Benfica in the 2016-17 Champions League round of 16.
Christian Pulisic chips the goalkeeper in scoring a massive goal for Dortmund in its triumph over Benfica in the 2016-17 Champions League round of 16.
TF-Images/Getty Images
Christian Pulisic: Budding career of USA, Borussia Dortmund's rising star
1 20
Close
expandIcon
1 20
Close

Pulisic’s obvious poise has been matched by his statistics. He started frequently, but when coming off the bench he had the composure, confidence and maturity to assert himself and find ways to impact a match. He typically played on the right flank but had occasions when he shifted inside or to the left. In his 42 competitive appearances, Pulisic tallied five goals and 12 assists. He appeared in each of BVB’s 10 Champions League contests, starting six, and helped his club top a group that included finalist Real Madrid and Portuguese power Sporting CP.

There have been American born-and-bred players who scored more goals during a European season. Jozy Altidore set the record at AZ Alkmaar. There were U.S. field players who featured more prominently for their teams, like Clint Dempsey and Brian McBride at Fulham or Steve Cherundolo at Hannover 96. Maurice Edu (Rangers) and Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht) won league titles. Michael Bradley excelled at Borussia Mönchengladbach and Chievo Verona and earned a transfer to Roma. DaMarcus Beasley played in the Champions League semis with PSV Eindhoven.

•​ Another rising U.S. teenage star: Meet 17-year-old Josh Sargent

But Pulisic has accomplished something none of them managed, and he’s done so at 18. He is an integral, contributing member of a Champions League club from one of Europe’s top three circuits (La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League). He’s weathered the various storms, found the extra gear needed to help the U.S. through its qualifying difficulties and even though he hasn’t started for Tuchel this month, he remains focused and effective. In last weekend’s league finale against Werder Bremen, for example, Pulisic drew the 89th-minute penalty kick that lifted BVB to a 4-3 win, third place and an automatic spot in the group stage of next season’s Champions League.

“It’s been a crazy ride with Dortmund,” Pulisic told BVB TV. “I miss my family every day. My mom, my dad, my whole family. It’s very hard. It’s a new step for me and it’s difficult, but I feel very comfortable in Dortmund.”

That, by itself, represents a victory. His intangibles match the tangible. That can be as rare among young players abroad as the electrifying technical skill Pulisic possesses.

Planet Futbol
Top 20 Under 20: The world's best rising stars

“The game is easy for him. He's got exceptional skill, vision—he’s pretty smooth,” U.S. coach Bruce Arena said a couple months ago.

It may look easy, but what Pulisic has accomplished this season has been anything but. It’s been a noteworthy success. And that will be the case regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt and regardless of whether he leaves the Olympiastadion with a gold or silver medal. Big players and big clubs are defined by their honors—usually. Sometimes, circumstances require an adjusted metric. That’s been the case for Dortmund in recent years and this season, it’s the case for Pulisic.

He can “crown” his memorable season, to use Tuchel’s terminology, by contributing to a cup final triumph. But there’s no risk of failure. Considering the rarity of his accomplishments, his age and the bright lights under which he’s been playing, Pulisic already has had a winning season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters