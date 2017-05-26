These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

With the 2016–17 season largely in the rearview mirror, the summer transfer market is set to open in earnest.

Already we've heard about players on the move, and with clubs like Manchester City and Manchester United set to spend big this summer, the off-season should prove to be eventful. Elsewhere in England, there's uncertainty at Arsenal, and Chelsea will look to bolster its Premier League–winning side. And on the continent, Juventus and Real Madrid will surely be active despite reaching the Champions League Final. Bayern Munich has also been tied to the likes of Alexis Sanchez.

Here's a look around Europe at the latest news and rumors.

• Monaco's Bernardo Silva is set to join Manchester City on a transfer, the club announced Friday. ESPNFC reported the fee will be worth around £65 million. "Of course when you have the opportunity of being trained by [Pep] Guardiola, you don't say no," Silva said, according to Manchester City's website. (Manchester City)

• City is also reportedly interested in Monaco's Benjamin Mendy. (ESPNFC)

• Kyle Walker is also close to joining Manchester City from Tottenham as Pep Guardiola revamps his squad. (ESPNFC)

• Could Alexis Sanchez stay at Arsenal? Amid reported interest from Bayern Munich, the club has reportedly made a £270,000 per week offer to keep the Chilean. But with Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus all interested, keeping Sanchez could be a tall order for Arsene Wenger. (Daily Mail)

• Arsenal is on the cusp of officially announcing its first transfer move of the summer. Schalke 04's Sead Kolasinac joining the Gunners on a free transfer is an open secret at this point, and an official announcement is reportedly imminent. (Daily Star)

• Ex-Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta is joining West Ham on a free transfer. (BBC)

• Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is rumored to be on his way out of Borussia Dortmund, and now Bild reports that he has asked to leave the club. Still, it's going to take a big offer to buy the 27-year-old forward. (Bild)

• Here's a bit of transfer news that totally isn't weird: Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp wants to sign Benoît Assou-Ekotto. Just one problem, though—Assou-Ekotto wants to be a porn star.