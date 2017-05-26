After saving Birmingham City from relegation, manager Harry Redknapp is looking to recruit players to improve his squad. He’s rumored to be looking at guys he managed with Tottenham and QPR, trying to get the band back together in the quest for promotion.

One of those guys is former Spurs fullback Benoît Assou-Ekotto. There’s just one problem: Assou-Ekotto wants to be a porn star.

Redknapp was a guest on the Spurs Show podcast recently and revealed that he received a phone call shortly after joining Birmingham from an agent suggesting Assou-Ekotto join Redknapp’s club after two years in France. The player has his sights set on another career, though.

“The only trouble is that he’s admitted he wants to be a porn star,” Redknapp said, as transcribed by the Birmingham Mail. “Maybe I can get another year out of him before he decides to do that. What a good player. He could well end up in the Birmingham colors next year, Benoit.”

The Mail described Redknapp’s revelation as a joke, but he also prefaced the story by saying “it’s the gospel truth.” Assou-Ekotto has also admitted in the past that soccer isn’t really his passion, telling the Guardian in 2010 that he only plays for the money, so it’s safe to say he’s probably serious.

He can either spend next year playing against Sheffield United, Fulham, Norwich City and Ipswich Town, or he can get paid to have sex. What a choice.