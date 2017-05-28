These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Chivas Guadalajara and Tigres UANL are set to wrap up the Liga MX Clausura Final with the second leg taking place Sunday, May 28.

The two sides drew 2–2 in the first leg. Tigres have won the last two Apertura titles and have been in strong form of late.

After Guadalajara went up 2–0 courtesy of goals from Alan Pulido and Rodolfo Pizarro, Tigres equalized on an Andre-Pierre Gignac brace. The Frenchman scored in the 85th and 88th minutes to level the score.

Find out how to watch Sunday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 7:06 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.